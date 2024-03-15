‘Incredible spin’: Sadiq Khan slated for linking rising crime to cost of living crisis

Sadiq Khan has been blasted for “incredible spin” over his linking the cost of living crisis to increasing crime in London.

In a speech on Thursday, the mayor of London called for a government-level national crime strategy to address the causes of crime, invest in the justice system and improve support for victims.

He said: “Crime is not inevitable, it is preventable. We are leading the way in London by being both tough on crime and tough on the causes of crime, but we can’t do it all alone.

“We need a government that takes tackling the causes of crime seriously, with the right investment and approach.”

He cited a report by the London School of Economics (LSE) that found a ten per cent cost-of-living rise is associated with an eight per cent rise in “crimes and public safety calls” such as “burglaries, thefts and violence against the person.”

The report by the LSE’s Centre for Economic Performance also found a 27 per cent drop in antisocial behaviour and a “decrease of all calls by 2.4 per cent” overall.

But Liberal Democrat mayoral candidate Rob Blackie criticised the mayor for how he presented the findings, claiming that Khan had demonstrated “incredible spin.”

He posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Launches a report saying that the cost of living increases crime. Conveniently ignores that for some crimes… the cost of living appears to cut crime.

“To give the academics some credit – they do actually say this in the press release – but Khan and his team entirely ignore it.”

Dr Magdalena Dominguez, research economist who co-led the report, stated: “Our study revealed a positive link between the cost-of-living crisis and recorded crime, including both money-driven and violent offences.

“It also evidenced a negative link with anti-social behaviours. Both of these are particularly pronounced in areas most severely affected by the crisis.”

Her quote was included in the mayor’s press release.

The mayor also said past austerity measures left the Met Police’s funding cut by a third, or £1bn, since 2010, but insisted he had doubled City Hall’s direct investment in policing.

Home Office funding equates to 70 per cent of the Met’s budget, vs City Hall’s 30 per cent.

Conservative mayoral candidate Susan Hall added: “Sadiq Khan is in no position to lecture anyone on crime, after spending eight years closing police stations and ignoring a horrific crime epidemic in London on his watch. Londoners want a mayor who will listen and make our streets safer, and I will deliver that on May 2.”

A spokesperson for the mayor said: “We have been very clear and upfront that the new LSE report today reveals a clear link between a 10 per cent rise in the cost of living and increases in specific offences – namely violence, robberies, shoplifting, burglary and theft across over the past year – with all offences rising by eight per cent when the cost of living rose.

“The causes of crime involve poverty, inequality and a lack of opportunities for young people, all of which been made far worse by years of austerity and failure by the government.

“The national cost-of-living crisis is now compounding the problem, driving a rise in crime and violence across the country.”