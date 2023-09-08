Strike by staff at London Mayor’s Office for Police and Crime

Staff at the London Mayor’s Office for Police and Crime (Mopac) are to strike in a dispute over pay.

Around 100 members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) will walk out on September 20, 21,22, 25 and 26.

The union said the workers had received a seven per cent pay rise but were angry not to be given the full £1,500 one-off cost-of-living crisis payment paid to other government departments.

The staff are responsible for the London equivalent of a regional police and crime commission, overseeing financial scrutiny of the London Metropolitan Police.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: “Staff at Mopac are going through the same cost-of-living crisis as other government workers, so they deserve the same payment to help them through it.”

A spokesperson for Mopac said: “The Mopac Board are committed to supporting all staff during the cost-of-living crisis, while recognising our responsibility to be prudent with Londoners’ money.

“From April 2023 all Mopac employees received a seven pay cent pay uplift.

“The Mopac senior leadership team are also open to meeting the PCS union again to continue discussions on further aspects of the pay award and were expecting to discuss this at the meeting agreed with the PCS in early October.

“It is disappointing that PCS members have taken the decision to strike ahead of that meeting and the Mopac senior leadership team would urge PCS to call off the strike action and resume ongoing discussions.

“It is anticipated that in the event of a strike going ahead, MOPAC’s core business will continue unaffected.”

Press Association – Alan Jones