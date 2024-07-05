Election 2024: What do the results look like in London and who is my MP?

Here’s how the results in London are looking.

Labour have swept into power on the back of a landslide victory which has reduced the Conservatives to a rump force in London.

The Tories have retained just nine seats out of the 75 in the capital, as Labour took upwards of 50 London constituencies.

While the Liberal Democrats triumphed across the south west areas of the city, stacking up six wins in Twickenham, Richmond Park, Wimbledon, Kingston and Surbiton, Sutton and Cheam and Carshalton and Wallington.

The Conservative wins were Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner, Harrow East, Chingford and Woodford Green, Romford, Hornchurch and Upminster, Old Bexley and Sidcup, Orpington, Bromley and Biggin Hill and Croydon South.

While former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn won his Islington North seat as an independent.

In other key developments, Nigel Farage was elected in Clacton-on-Sea, George Galloway lost Rochdale to Labour’s Paul Waugh, and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt held on in Surrey.

Former prime minister Liz Truss also lost her seat to Labour in one of the biggest shocks of election night.

Commenting after Sir Keir Starmer’s victory speech at the Tate Modern in central London, former Labour leader Neil Kinnock said he was feeling “something like ecstasy”.

He said: “Delight doesn’t really fit the bill, something like ecstasy I guess – at the achievement of Keir and of the Labour Party – and it’s historic and it’s wonderful, and it can change the whole course of our country for the much, much better.”

It has also emerged that a record number of female MPs will sit in the new House of Commons, following last night’s election results.

Some 242 women MPs have been elected so far, passing the previous record of 220 at the election in 2019. The number of female MPs has risen at each of the past six elections.