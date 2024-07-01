UK General Election 2024: Live updates as campaign enters final days

Voting in the 2024 UK General Election will take place on Thursday, July 5.

The UK General Election is entering its final few days as the political parties prepare to make their last appeals to voters.

Polls will open across the country on Thursday, July 4, at 7am and close at 10pm.

At 10pm, a final exit poll will be released which should give a strong indication of how the country has voted.

The first actual results of the General Election are not due for more than an hour later with the bulk expected to be announced in the early hours of Friday, July 5.

Both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer are expected to spend the next few days making their final pleas to the electoral as to why they are the one who should be forming the next government.

Smaller parties such as Nigel Farage’s Reform UK, the Lib Dems, SNP and the Green Party will also be hoping to shore up their own support before the campaign finishes on Thursday.

Until polling day, City A.M. will bring you rolling covering of the final stages of the campaign, as well as the latest news from the City and beyond.

The City A.M. will also be covering the election results overnight on polling day.