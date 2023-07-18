Conservatives heading for triple by-election loss, bookies predict

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has warned of the threat AI poses again today. (Photo by Kirsty Wigglesworth – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Conservatives are tipped for a triple by-election loss this week as they prepare to do battle in three Tory seats, bookies have predicted.

Voters in Uxbridge and South Ruislip, Selby and Ainsty and Somerton and Frome will head to the polls this Thursday to select new MPs.

Ballots are expected to be an electoral benchmark ahead of what could be a disastrous general election for the Conservatives next year.

Several betting firms have revealed Rishi Sunak’s party is heavily tipped to lose all three seats to Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour or Sir Ed Davey’s Liberal Democrats.

Bookies William Hill has said the Tories are currently on 2/9 to see Somerton and Frome, Uxbridge and South Ruislip and Selby and Ainsty all fall to either Lib Dems or Labour.

Lee Phelps, from William Hill, said: “It is anticipated to be a dreaded triple by-election for the Conservatives on Thursday, with Sunak’s party expected to lose three further seats from their ever-decreasing majority.”

The Conservative’s popularity has suffered amid public sector strikes, the cost of living crisis and the failure to stop illegal migration across the Channel.

Starmer also secured 1/5 odds to be the next Prime Minister, with Sunak on 6/1.

The Conservatives and the Labour Party have been approached for comment.