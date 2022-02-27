Half of Boris Johnson’s cabinet at risk of losing their seats, says new poll

Cabinet members arrive for Boris Johnson’s leader’s keynote speech during the 2021 Conservative Party conference at Manchester Central Convention Complex

Boris Johnson, half of his cabinet and 164 Tory MPs in total would lose their seats if an election happened today, according to new polling.

The JL Partners’ MRP model poll, which projects the results of every UK constituency, sees the Conservatives cut down to just 201 seats and Labour with 354 to give them an overall majority of 14.

The election would effectively reverse the results of the 2019 General Election and would see Johnson’s party cut down to the same size it was after the 2005 election under Michael Howard, according to the Sunday Times-commissioned poll.

The poll predicts Johnson, defence secretary Ben Wallace, environment secretary George Eustice, transport secretary Grant Shapps, COP26 president Alok Sharma, international trade secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, Scottish secretary Alister Jack and chief secretary to the Treasury Simon Clarke would all lose their seats under this scenario.

The new poll sees Labour on 45 per cent of the vote, the Tories on 32 per cent and the Liberal Democrats on 11 per cent to deliver the party 16 seats – five more than they won in 2019.

The JL Partners poll found the Prime Minister now has an approval rating of -39, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is on -7.

JL Partners co-founder James Johnson said: “On these numbers, the Conservatives face electoral wipeout. Though Keir Starmer’s ratings remain negative, the sharp difference in comparison to Boris Johnson’s ratings mean Labour are benefitting by default.

“Though it is possible to see the gap narrowing in an actual election contest, and significant brand problems for Labour persevere, it is becoming less and less likely to see a situation in which the Conservatives win a majority under Boris Johnson. ‘Partygate’ has been damaging and has all the signs of being long-lasting.”