Election 2024: Keir Starmer makes first speech as PM outside Number 10: ‘Join my government of service’

Newly elected Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer arrives at his official London residence at No 10 Downing Street for the first time after the Labour party won a landslide victory at the 2024 General Election. Picture date: Friday July 5, 2024. (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has urged Brits to join his government of “service”, as he arrived in Downing Street, following Labour’s landslide election victory.

The Labour leader came from Buckingham Palace where King Charles asked him to form a government, after winning some 412 seats and securing a majority.

Arriving in Downing Street with his wife Lady Victoria, Sir Keir, now officially the head of government shook hands with waiting Labour supporters who waved flags.

“I have just returned from Buckingham Palace, where I accepted an invitation from his Majesty the King to form the next government of this great nation,” he said in his first speech.

“I want to thank the outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, his achievement as the first British Asian Prime Minister of our country, the extra effort that that will have required should not be underestimated by anyone.”

“We also recognise the dedication and hard work he brought to his leadership.”

“If you voted Labour yesterday, we will carry the responsibility of your trust as we rebuild our country, whether you voted Labour or not.”

“In fact, especially if you did not, I say to you directly, my government will serve politics can be a force for good. We will show that we’ve changed the Labour Party, returned it to service, and that is how we govern, country first and party second.”

“Changing a country is not like flicking a switch. The world is now a more volatile place. This will take a while, but have no doubt that the work of change begins immediately.” Sir Keir Starmer

After paying tribute to Sunak, Starmer said “now our country has voted decisively for change, for national renewal and a return of politics to public service.

“When the gap between the sacrifices made by people and the service they receive from politicians grows this big, it leads to a weariness in the heart of a nation, a draining away of the hope, the spirit, the belief in a better future.

“But we need to move forward together. Now this wound, this lack of trust can only be healed by actions not words, I know that.

“But we can make a start today with the simple acknowledgement that public service is a privilege and that your government should treat every single person in this country with respect.”

Looking ahead to his first acts, he warned change would take time.

“Changing a country is not like flicking a switch. The world is now a more volatile place. This will take a while.

“But have no doubt that the work of change begins immediately. Have no doubt that we will rebuild Britain, with wealth created in every community. Our NHS back on its feet facing the future. Secure borders, safer streets, everyone treated with dignity and respect at work. The opportunity of clean British power, cutting your energy bills for good.

“Brick by brick, we will rebuild the infrastructure of opportunity. The world-class schools and colleges, the affordable homes that I know are the ingredients of hope for working people. The security, the working-class families like mine could build their lives around.”

Crowds of staff and supporters gathered in the famous street, clutching English, Scottish and Welsh flags ahead of Starmer’s arrival, as police and security kept watch. Labour has now become the largest party in all three nations, for the first time since Tony Blair was in No10, excluding Northern Ireland where the two main parties do not stand.

Newly elected Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer arrives at his official London residence at No 10 Downing Street for the first time after the Labour party won a landslide victory at the 2024 General Election. Picture date: Friday July 5, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: James Manning/PA Wire

And in a contrast to his Conservative predecessor Rishi Sunak, who became visibly drenched in the pouring rain as he called the election, the clouds parted and the skies cleared as the Starmer’s made their way from the Palace to Westminster.

The former human rights lawyer, 61, became Britain’s 58th Prime Minister today, after Sunak offered his resignation to the King this morning.

Addressed crowds earlier today before leaving with his wife Akshata Murty, Sunak said he was “sorry” for the election loss, which saw the Conservatives reduced to a historic low of just 121 seats.

Labour aides were seen entering Downing Street towards the Cabinet Office shortly before Starmer’s arrival, the BBC reported.

King Charles III welcomes Sir Keir Starmer during an audience at Buckingham Palace, London, where he invited the leader of the Labour Party to become Prime Minister and form a new government following the landslide General Election victory for the Labour Party. Picture date: Friday July 5, 2024. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Starmer is expected to announce his cabinet appointments later this afternoon, including confirming he will make Rachel Reeves the UK’s first female Chancellor.

Jonathan Reynolds is also widely expected to be confirmed in the business and trade secretary role.

But questions remain over his appointment of culture secretary and paymaster general after Thangham Debbonaire and Jonathan Ashworth lost their seats to the Green Party and a pro-Gaza independent candidate respectively.

Into next week, Starmer will attend his first NATO meeting as the UK’s Prime Minister, giving him an early chance to meet face-to-face with US President Biden.

It comes ahead of the contentious November rematch expected to take place between Biden and former President Trump.