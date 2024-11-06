Keir Starmer congratulates Trump on ‘historic election victory’

Starmer was joined by several other world leaders. Photo: PA.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has congratulated Donald Trump on an “historic election victory” as the former president prepares for a return to the White House.

In a post on X, Starmer said that “I look forward to working with you in the years ahead”.

“As the closest of allies, we stand shoulder to shoulder in defence of our shared values of freedom, democracy and enterprise,” he continued.

“From growth and security to innovation and tech, I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come.”

After winning the key swing states of North Carolina, Georgia and Pennsylvania, Trump declared victory in a speech in Florida at around 2.30am local time.

He technically remains four shy of the 270 electoral votes required. Democratic rival Kamala Harris is on 219.

Starmer was joined by several other world leaders in congratulating Trump before most media outlets had called the election.

Ukrainian president Volodomyr Zelenskyy said he looked forward to “an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership”.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Trump’s “historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America”.

Trump’s looming victory has created an awkward situation for Starmer. Just two weeks ago, the Trump campaign accused Labour of “blatant foreign interference” in the election and demanded a formal investigation into the party’s members’ campaigning for Harris.

Starmer argued that the spat had not jeopardised the political rapport between the US and the UK. He met with Trump for the first time for a two-hour dinner in New York in September.