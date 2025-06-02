Keir Starmer defends uncertainty over defence spending target

Sir Keir Starmer has defended not setting a precise date for when the UK will deliver its “ambition” to spend three per cent of GDP on defence.

The Prime Minister is facing backlash after the government appeared to row back from an important target ahead of Monday’s strategic defence review announcement.

Starmer told the BBC he was not “going to indulge in the fantasy of plucking dates from the air. I take the defence and security of our country very seriously, it’s the most important task I have.”

Labour will need to drum up around £13bn to hit the three per cent target. A previously announced goal of 2.5 per cent has already been set for 2027.

Starmer said he would not “make a commitment as to the precise date until I couldn’t be sure precisely where the money is coming from, how we can make good on that commitment.”

“Because I don’t believe in performative fantasy politics, and certainly not on defence and security.”

European countries have been in a race to rearm as President Donald Trump seeks to end the continent’s reliance on US military spending.

The strategic defence review is expected to unveil plans to build up to 12 new nuclear-powered attack submarines.

But there will be no concrete plans for expanding the size of the UK army despite concerns over what defence secretary John Healey dubbed a “recruitment and retention crisis.”

The review, announced on Monday morning, will also warn the UK must be prepared for conflict in Europe or the Atlantic and of the threat of sustained Russian aggression.

Starmer told the BBC the “threat of Russia cannot be ignored.”

“Russia has shown in recent weeks that it’s not serious about peace,” he added.