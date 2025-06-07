French Open prize money: How much does Roland Garros winner get?

This weekend sees the crescendo of the French Open, but how much do the men’s and women’s singles champions win at Roland Garros?

For those who are unaware, tennis pays its men’s and women’s champions the same at the four grand slams.

The Australian Open earlier this year saw winners Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys receive just over £1.5m while the coming slams – the Wimbledon Championships and US Open – later this year will each hand out over £2.5m to each singles winner.

At the French Open this weekend, the only grand slam to be played on clay courts, players will enjoy a prize higher than the Australian Open but lower than both Wimbledon and the US Open.

The total pot is above €50m this year and up 5 per cent on 2024.

For simply reaching the first round proper at Roland Garros, players will bag over £50,000.

And that rises as players progress through to the final.

So those competing on Court Philippe Chatrier this weekend will take home £1m, even if they lose.

But the winners will get double that.

French Open prize money

Round Prize Money Champion €2,550,000 Finalist €1,275,000 Semi-finalist €690,000 Quarter-finalist €440,000 R16 €265,000 R32 €168,000 R64 €117,000 R128 €78,000

But how does this compare to the other three grand slams?

Well the French Open is the least well paid out of the European legs of the grand slam tour, but has a significant financial advantage on the Australian Open.

It does, though, have some way to go to reach the heights of the US Open and Wimbledon.

Grand Slam Winning prize money Wimbledon £2.70m US Open** £2.66m French Open £2.15m Australian Open £1.68m

** US Open uses 2024 prize money

So there you have it. When the finalists are battling on court this weekend they’re literally playing for millions of pounds. Nice for some!