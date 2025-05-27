Wimbledon: No1 Court debentures to earn All England Club £75m

The owners of the site that hosts the Wimbledon Championships is set for a £75m windfall from the sale of their latest batch of debentures.

The owners of the site that hosts the Wimbledon Championships is set for a £75m windfall from the sale of their latest batch of debentures.

The All England Lawn Tennis Ground plc confirmed on Tuesday that their issuing of 1,250 debentures for Wimbledon’s No1 Court was oversubscribed, meaning the organisation is set to benefit from £74m after costs.

The applications stated the price of a debenture would be £73,000 and would be active from 2027-2031 on the second most important court in SW19.

The new price point for the next batch of debentures was over 60 per cent higher than the previous cost, demonstrating the popularity in having access to the All England Club.

Centre Court debentures for 2026-2030 were released in February last year at a cost of £116,000, up from £80,000 for the previous cycle – a 45 per cent increase.

“It is a really powerful example of how elite sporting organisations are getting creative with revenue generation strategies and raising capital without relying on traditional streams,” Prof Rob Wilson told City AM.

“It is quite an elegant and effective move but part of that broader shift we are seeing in revenue generation.”

Read more BBC to show Queen’s Club tennis after striking new TV deal

Wimbledon fundraise an example?

He added that the debenture sale was a form of premium asset monetisation, one of five ways clubs can generate long-term funding. Private equity and institutional investment; fan financing, naming rights and leveraging intangible assets like data are other key streams used by organisations.

The fundraise will be used on “capital expenditure including the continuing development and improvement of the facilities at the Grounds and the wider Wimbledon estate”.

Wimbledon is set to expand across the road from its current site and into a local golf course, hoping to add another show court as well as enough smaller courts to bring the grand slam qualifying competition to the site. Plans were approved by the government in 2024.

“Sports organisations themselves are becoming almost like capital market operators, entertainment brands and developers all at once and the challenge then is to balance creativity with governance and sustainability,” Prof Wilson added.

“It is a really smart move by Wimbledon and something those bigger sports organisations and exclusive brands will take notice of.”

Debentures resold for No1 Court in March this year saw prices of between £35,500 and £36,000 paid for issues that conclude in 2026.