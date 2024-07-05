Labour wins the City of London for the first time in its history

Labour has won the Cities of London and Westminster constituency from the Conservatives for the first time since it was created in 1950

Labour has turned the City of London red for the first time in its history as Sir Keir Starmer’s party swept to a landslide election victory last night.

The Cities of London and Westminster seat, which includes the Square Mile, Knightsbridge, Belgravia and Westminster, was won by Labour candidate Rachel Blake, meaning the constituency will be held by a party other than the Conservatives for the first time since its creation in 1950.

“I’ve spent my entire working life focused on tackling the challenges we face here locally – from realising London’s economic potential, securing more affordable homes and standing up for the most vulnerable families,” Blake told City A.M. last month.

“I understand deeply the issues affecting the community, and will be a tireless and determined voice for change. I will also be a champion for restoring the UK’s international reputation, starting with rebuilding our relationships in Europe.”

The constituency includes some of London’s most affluent boroughs and has been a brick in the so-called Blue Wall of seats across the South East of England. It became one of many seats in the South to fall victim to Labour and the Lib Dems last night, in an election which looks set to reshape the electoral map of the UK.

The victory came as City minister Bim Afolami, MP for Hitchin in Hertfordshire, was also ousted from his seat last night.

A total of ten cabinet ministers have also lost their seats, including Grant Shapps, Penny Mordaunt and Alex Chalk.