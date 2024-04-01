Sadiq Khan criticised for not delivering ‘Track My Crime’ victim portal

Sadiq Khan has been criticised for not delivering a planned ‘track my crime’ portal. Pictured, Khan and Yvette Cooper with two Met Police officers. Photo: PA

Sadiq Khan has been criticised for not delivering a planned ‘Track My Crime’ portal for victims to find updates on their cases.

The Labour Mayor of London pledged to develop the tool in his 2016 manifesto and later instructed the Met Police and the mayor’s office for policing to work on delivering it.

He told the London Assembly: “I think it is important we give victims as supportive a service as possible, and Track My Crime is one way of keeping victims informed of progress.

However, a Freedom of Information (FoI) request submitted by Liberal Democrat mayoral candidate Rob Blackie revealed the scheme is no longer in development.

Former Lib Dem advisor Blackie, who is running for City Hall under the slogan ‘Fix the Met’, asked: “When will the Track My Crime online portal be developed and launched so that victims of crime are able to access information online about the progress of their cases?”

In response, City Hall said: “Due to the national funding stopping, the ‘Track My Crime’ portal is no longer in development.

“Alternative capabilities for an online portal for victims of crime are being explored in London and at a national level.”

Blackie said: “Once again, Sadiq Khan says he’s going to do something and fails to follow through – this time on an important tool to help victims stay informed about their case.

“We need a mayor prepared to take crime seriously. I would make fixing the Met Police and driving through reforms my number one priority.”

It comes as Khan, who is campaigning for a record third term as mayor, is expected to reveal plans in his upcoming manifesto for a replacement ‘Erasmus’ scheme for London students.

Khan set to work with international partners and businesses on a scheme for young people to study and undertake work experience overseas after Brexit, using existing visa systems.

He said: “If re-elected, I will work with major cities across the world to set up a new scheme which will help students at London institutions to travel and study abroad once again.

“I’m delighted that these conversations are already underway. London will always be a truly international city.”

Labour has also highlighted a fresh poster campaign, accusing Conservative candidate Susan Hall of wanting “to take our city backwards, opposing the fares freeze and voting against free school meals”.

A spokesperson for Khan said: “This election is a close two-horse race between Sadiq and the Tory candidate who voted against free school meals and opposed the fares freeze.

“Sadiq is investing an additional £151M in this year’s budget for policing and crime prevention. He has doubled the amount of Mayoral funding for policing and crime prevention since becoming Mayor. He is asking Lib Dems and other progressives to lend him their vote to stop the Tories and ensure he can continue building a fairer, safer, greener London for everyone.”