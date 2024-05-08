There will only ever be one Pinchbeck Waterloo watch: Win it here

As traditional British watchmakers, we at Pinchbeck can trace our horological roots back to 18th century London. It’s a proud family heritage that we continue to honour in the 21st century.

To celebrate this we have, since 2016, donated watches to the annual Lord Mayor’s Big Curry Lunch, held at Guildhall, close to where our forebears worked centuries ago. Through prize draws, our donations have contributed to the amazing totals that the Lunches have achieved to help veterans of His Majesty’s Armed Forces, with over £3.3 million raised since 2008.

The Lord Mayor’s Big Curry Lunch (LMBCL) now supports all members of the Armed Forces who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan and their families, through the Army Benevolent Fund, The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and the RAF Benevolent Fund.

So when Pinchbeck brainstormed with LMBCL co-chair Michael Hockney, it wasn’t surprising that we produced an idea for an even better fundraiser. The result is this unique watch – a limited edition of just one. Called the Waterloo, it’s the only prize in a special draw. A bespoke watch like this would usually be priced at several thousand pounds; this prize draw enables one lucky winner to own it for the price of a ticket: just £20.

Because Pinchbeck is donating this beautiful timepiece, 100 per cent of the money raised from the draw will go towards supporting veterans into employment. Crafted in our English workshop, it’s an in-house design, and is indeed a one-off. This alone makes the Waterloo highly collectible, and in addition the watch back is engraved ‘1 of 1’. It will even be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity, signed by the Lord Mayor of London.

The two Christopher Pinchbecks (father and son) worked in Fleet Street and Cockspur Street in the 1700s. The son became King’s Clockmaker to George III, and made an astronomical clock that still ticks away in Buckingham Palace. A family member still manages our present company, and although we are now based in Lincoln, we value our London origins.

The Lady Mayoress will draw the winning ticket and announce the winner at the Mansion House on 14 May, so there is still time to buy your ticket here.

Paul Pinchbeck, director, Harold Pinchbeck