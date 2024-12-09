Best masks and exfoliators on Cult Beauty

From peeling solutions to sleeping masks, we bring you a round-up of the very best masks and exfoliators on Cult Beauty, from Byoma to Alpha-H and The Ordinary.

Top masks and exfoliators: BYOMA

BYOMA Moisturizing Gel Cream 50ml

Discover the BYOMA Moisturizing Gel Cream, your go-to solution for rapid absorption and profound hydration. This lightweight cream is formulated with tri-ceramide complexes, niacinamide, and green tea to repair and rejuvenate your skin’s structure, enhancing its natural barrier. Experience a refreshing cooling sensation that revitalizes your complexion, reduces inflammation, and restores skin health. Committed to sustainability, BYOMA offers this cream in refillable packaging, making it an eco-conscious choice. Suitable for all skin types, especially oily skin, its gentle formula is free from harsh chemicals, ensuring healthier, balanced skin. Try it today and feel the transformative effects! Available at Cult Beauty.

• £12.99 – BUY IT HERE

Top masks and exfoliators: Alpha-H

Alpha-H Liquid Gold Midnight Reboot Serum 50ml

Transform your nighttime skincare routine with Alpha-H Liquid Gold Midnight Reboot Serum. This potent serum targets fine lines and dullness, revitalizing your skin while you sleep. Enriched with 14% Glycolic Acid and 1% Granactive Retinoid, it effectively addresses pigmentation and uneven texture. Users love waking up to brighter, firmer skin thanks to its powerful overnight action. Incorporate it a few times a week, especially if you have sensitive skin, and gradually increase usage for best results. Apply to clean skin before your moisturizer to benefit from Coenzyme Q10 and Australian Tazman Pepper, which help fade dark spots and soothe inflammation.

• £76.99 – BUY IT HERE

Top masks and exfoliators: The Ordinary

The Ordinary AHA 30% BHA 2% Peeling Solution 30ml

Achieve radiant skin with The Ordinary AHA 30% BHA 2% Peeling Solution. This powerful exfoliating treatment combines glycolic acid for surface renewal and salicylic acid to deeply unclog pores, refining your skin’s texture. Enhanced with Tasmanian Pepperberry and Aloe Vera, it soothes the skin while Ginseng Root brightens and amino acids boost hydration. Use this solution in the evening, once or twice a week, applying to clean, dry skin and rinsing after 10 minutes. Perfect for tackling acne and ingrown hairs, it delivers versatile and effective results without compromising skin comfort. Available at Cult Beauty.

• £8.90 – BUY IT HERE

Available at Cult Beauty.Top masks and exfoliators: Laneige

LANEIGE Bouncy and Firm Eye Sleeping Mask 20ml

Revitalize tired eyes overnight with LANEIGE Bouncy and Firm Eye Sleeping Mask. This innovative mask features a Peony-Collagen Complex to deeply hydrate and firm the delicate eye area while you sleep. Its whipped gel texture forms a cooling layer that soothes and comforts, infused with caffeine, niacinamide, and peptides to reduce puffiness, dark circles, and dryness. Simply pat a light layer around your eyes as the final step in your nighttime routine. With consistent use, wake up to smoother, brighter, and more lifted under-eye areas.

• £28 – BUY IT HERE

Top masks and exfoliators: Sunday Riley

Sunday Riley Wake Up with Me Complete Morning Routine (Worth £180.00)

Enhance your mornings with the Sunday Riley Wake Up with Me Complete Morning Routine, a comprehensive set designed to deliver a radiant and hydrated complexion. This seven-piece collection includes the Ceramic Slip Cleanser for gentle purification, Pink Drink Essence for intense hydration, C.E.O Glow Oil and C.E.O 15% Vitamin C Serum to brighten and protect, Good Genes Lactic Acid Treatment for immediate radiance, and completes with Auto Correct Eye Cream and Afterglow Gel Cream for sustained moisture. Highly praised by users, this routine ensures your skin looks and feels its best every day. Available at Cult Beauty.

• £81 – BUY IT HERE

Top masks and exfoliators: FaceGym

FaceGym Skin Changer Exfoliating Toner

Elevate your skincare routine with FaceGym’s Skin Changer Exfoliating Toner. This 2-in-1 formula blends succinic acid and pumpkin extract to gently exfoliate and rejuvenate your skin. Succinic acid helps to unclog pores and soften fine lines, while pumpkin extract delivers a rich dose of vitamins and antioxidants for a luminous complexion. Quince leaf extract works to minimize pores and enhance skin texture. Apply to freshly cleansed skin using a cotton pad, focusing on congested areas. Suitable for daily use and all skin types, it offers effective exfoliation without irritation.

• £45 – BUY IT HERE

Top masks and exfoliators: Sisley Paris

Sisley Paris Express Flower Gel 60ml

Refresh and hydrate your skin in just three minutes with Sisley Paris Express Flower Gel. Designed for those with tired and lackluster skin, this express gel mask delivers instant hydration and toning benefits. Enriched with Rosa Centifolia flower water and Iris Florentina root extract, it soothes and revitalizes your complexion without the need for rinsing. The elegant nautical-inspired packaging adds a touch of sophistication to your skincare shelf. Use 2-3 times a week on your face and neck to enjoy a refreshed and glowing appearance effortlessly. Available at Cult Beauty.

• £120 – BUY IT HERE

Top masks and exfoliators: Paula’s Choice

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant (118ml)

Achieve a clear and smooth complexion with Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant. Ideal for oily and combination skin, this exfoliant utilizes 2% salicylic acid to effectively remove dead skin cells, reduce blemishes, and minimize blackheads. Its lightweight, toner-like formula also enhances hydration while diminishing redness, fine lines, and wrinkles. Infused with green tea extract, it soothes the skin and promotes a clearer, more refined appearance. Start by applying every other day and gradually increase to twice daily as tolerated. Follow with a moisturizer and SPF 30 or higher during the day for optimal results.

• £35 – BUY IT HERE

Top masks and exfoliators: OLE HENRIKSEN Dewtopia

OLE HENRIKSEN Dewtopia 25% Acid Flash Facial Mask 50ml

Brighten and renew your skin with OLE HENRIKSEN Dewtopia 25% Acid Flash Facial Mask. This potent mask combines 25% AHAs, PHAs, and BHAs to effectively exfoliate, revealing a smoother and more radiant complexion. The powerful blend of glycolic and lactic acids works to eliminate dullness and refine skin texture, while salicylic acid penetrates deeply to unclog pores. Enhanced with soothing aloe and hydrating hyaluronic acid, it ensures your skin remains moisturized and comfortable. Apply to clean, dry skin at night, leave on for 5-10 minutes, and rinse thoroughly to experience visibly brighter and more even-toned skin. Available at Cult Beauty.

• £40 – BUY IT HERE

• City AM’s journalism is supported by our readers. If you click links to other sites on this page, we will earn a commission.