Nominations are open for the City AM Awards 2025

As City AM prepares to mark its 20th anniversary later this year, we are thrilled to announce the return of the City AM Awards on the 6th May at the Guildhall.

The City AM Awards are back for 2025 – on Tuesday 6 May at the Guildhall – and nominations are now open for the top leaders, trailblazers, entrepreneurs and innovators in the City.

It’s the 16th year of the City AM Awards, first launched by City AM’s Harry Owen and Lawson Muncaster in 2010 to celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions to the City from businesses and individuals.

Over the years, prime ministers, chancellors, mayors, chief executives and chairs of FTSE100 companies have joined as guest speakers.

To mark City AM’s 20th anniversary this year, gongs are up for grabs ranging from Bank of the Year to Personality of the Year and – the big one – Business of the Year, with the celebration being hosted in partnership with Santander.

City AM’s editor-in-chief Christian May is joined by an all-star line up of judges from the worlds of business, media and politics, from Baroness Helena Morrissey to Mark Kleinman, Martin Gilbert and Bim Afolami.

A panel including senior operational and editorial leadership from City AM will evaluate external nominations, and then our judges will pick the winners.

The shortlist will be put together by Friday 7 March, so there isn’t long to get your nominations in.