Gym clothes for women: From Myprotein joggers to outdoor training

If you have plans to kick off 2025 with a serious fitness kick then it’s important to look and feel the part. We have rounded up the best gym clothes from Myprotein, from super-supportive sports bras to leggings designed to improve your performance.

What features should I look for in a sports bra?

Choose a sports bra with moisture-wicking fabric to keep you dry, supportive bands to minimise movement, and adjustable straps for a customised fit. Features like breathable mesh panels and seamless designs can enhance comfort during various types of workouts.

Are there eco-friendly options for women’s gymwear?

Yes, many brands offer eco-friendly gymwear made from recycled materials such as polyester from plastic bottles or sustainable fabrics like organic cotton. These options help reduce environmental impact while providing durability and comfort for your workouts.

How can leggings improve my workout performance?

Leggings with 4-way stretch fabric provide maximum flexibility and freedom of movement, while high waistbands offer excellent core support. Look for moisture-wicking and quick-drying materials to keep you comfortable, and consider features like pockets for convenient storage during your exercise routine.

What should I consider when choosing a jacket for outdoor training?

Select a jacket made from water-resistant or windproof materials to protect against the elements. Look for features such as adjustable hoods, secure pockets, and breathable ventilation to ensure comfort and functionality during outdoor workouts. Reflective details can also enhance visibility in low-light conditions.

Myprotein Women’s Tempo Ultra Bonded Sports Bra

Experience unparalleled support and comfort with the MP Women’s Tempo Ultra Bonded Sports Bra, crafted for intense workouts. This sports bra features double-layer panels that provide exceptional stability, minimising movement and enhancing performance. The fixed molded cups offer a secure fit, while the bonded hook and eye closure reduces friction for all-day comfort. Strategically placed zoned ventilation ensures optimal cooling in high-heat areas, keeping you dry and comfortable. Made from 4-way stretch fabric, this bra allows unrestricted movement, making it ideal for activities like weightlifting and running. Focus on your fitness without the hassle of constant adjustments, and enjoy the perfect blend of functionality and style. • £32 – BUY IT HERE

Myprotein Women’s Tempo Better Contrast Texture Sports Bra

Combine style and functionality with the MP Women’s Tempo Better Contrast Texture Sports Bra, designed for active women who demand both comfort and aesthetics. Equipped with sweat-wicking technology and quick-drying fabric, this bra keeps you dry and comfortable throughout your most intense training sessions. The ribbed texture paneling and piping details add a fashionable flair, while the supportive underbust band ensures maximum stability during movement. Crafted from recycled post-consumer polyester and elastane, it not only offers flexibility and durability but also supports sustainable fashion initiatives. Certified by Textile Exchange, this sports bra is a responsible choice for the eco-conscious athlete. £30 – BUY IT HERE

Read more Gym clothes for men: From Myprotein joggers to outdoor training

Myprotein Women’s Midaxi Padded Puffer Jacket

Stay warm and stylish with the MP Women’s Midaxi Padded Puffer Jacket, perfect for combating chilly weather. Featuring a detachable hood, this jacket allows you to adjust your coverage based on the conditions. The elasticated cuffs provide a snug fit, effectively keeping out the cold while maintaining comfort during outdoor activities. Secure your essentials in the zipped pockets, and rely on the water-repellent finish to stay dry during unexpected rain showers. Made from 100% recycled polyamide, this jacket is both sustainable and durable. The two-way zip closure offers easy access, and fleece-lined pockets add an extra layer of warmth, making it an essential addition to your winter wardrobe. £80 – BUY IT HERE

Myprotein Women’s Tempo Ultra Leggings

Achieve the perfect balance of comfort and performance with the MP Women’s Tempo Ultra Leggings. Designed for active women, these leggings feature a soft-touch fabric that minimises irritation, allowing you to move freely during yoga sessions or high-intensity workouts. The 4-way stretch material ensures complete flexibility, while the high waistband provides excellent core support for a secure fit. Convenient internal and side-entry pockets offer practical storage solutions, and the sweat-wicking technology keeps you cool and dry. An antimicrobial finish prevents odour buildup, ensuring you stay fresh throughout your exercise routine. Crafted from a blend of recycled polyamide and elastane, these leggings are both sustainable and stylish, making them a must-have in your fitness wardrobe. £38 – BUY IT HERE

Myprotein Women’s Tempo Better Piping Short All In One

Enjoy unrestricted movement and stylish design with the MP Women’s Tempo Better Piping Short All In One. Perfect for active individuals, these shorts are made from a blend of polyester and elastane, offering a 4-way stretch that accommodates all types of workouts. The sweat-wicking technology keeps you dry, while the antimicrobial finish combats odour-causing bacteria, ensuring long-lasting freshness. Featuring capped sleeves and elegant piping details, these shorts add a touch of sophistication to your activewear collection. The convenient front zip closure makes them easy to wear, and the sculpting silhouette flatters various body types. Made from recycled post-consumer polyester, these shorts are an eco-friendly choice that supports sustainable fashion. £46 – BUY IT HERE

Myprotein Women’s Short Padded Puffer Jacket

Stay cosy and fashionable with the MP Women’s Short Padded Puffer Jacket, designed for those who value both warmth and style. This jacket features an adjustable hood and zip closure, allowing for a customisable fit that adapts to your needs. Elasticated cuffs help seal in warmth, while fleece-lined pockets provide a soft and secure place for your hands. The machine-washable fabric ensures easy care without compromising durability or the soft-touch feel. Crafted from 100% recycled polyamide and certified by Textile Exchange, this puffer jacket is an environmentally responsible choice that doesn’t sacrifice performance or aesthetics. £65 – BUY IT HERE

Myprotein Women’s Velocity Windbreaker

Combat the elements with the MP Women’s Velocity Windbreaker, a reliable and stylish addition to your activewear collection. This windbreaker is crafted from sweat-wicking, quick-drying, and anti-microbial fabric, ensuring you stay fresh and comfortable during outdoor activities. The 1/4 zip design provides easy adjustability and flexibility, while the weather-resistant material protects you against rain and wind. Reflective elements enhance visibility during early morning jogs or late-night walks, ensuring safety in low-light conditions. Available in multiple sizes, this windbreaker offers a snug yet flexible fit, allowing for unrestricted movement. With prompt dispatch within 24 hours, it’s the perfect essential for any active woman. £50 – BUY IT HERE

Myprotein Women’s Shape Seamless Zip Through Jacket

Combine comfort and style with the MP Women’s Shape Seamless Zip Through Jacket, perfect for active women seeking high-performance outerwear. This jacket is constructed from soft-touch fabric and features curve-contouring detailing that enhances your silhouette. Designed for performance, it includes raglan sleeves that provide enhanced mobility, allowing you to move freely during intense workouts. Integrated sweat-wicking technology keeps you cool and dry, while the antimicrobial finish helps prevent odour buildup. The seamless design offers a second-skin feel, ensuring maximum comfort and flexibility for any activity. Whether you’re hitting the gym or enjoying outdoor adventures, this jacket is a versatile and stylish choice. £26 – BUY IT HERE

Myprotein Women’s Tempo Flared All-in-One

Discover the versatility and style of the MP Women’s Tempo Flared All-in-One, perfect for active women who value both functionality and fashion. Crafted from a blend of polyamide and elastane, this all-in-one piece offers a comfortable 4-way stretch, allowing for unrestricted movement during any workout. The sweat-wicking technology keeps you dry, while the antimicrobial finish combats odour-causing bacteria, ensuring you stay fresh throughout your activities. Featuring contouring seams and an inner modesty layer, this piece provides a flattering silhouette that enhances your natural shape. Made from recycled materials, the Tempo Flared All-in-One supports sustainable fashion practices, making it a responsible and stylish addition to your fitness wardrobe. £46 – BUY IT HERE