THG rises after revenue beats top end of guidance

THG owns e-commerce platform Cult Beauty.

THG shares rose on Tuesday after the e-commerce business boasted a surge in second-half revenue amid a rise in Christmas season demand.

The Manchester-based business, known for its wellness and beauty brands like Myprotein and Lookfantastic, said its second-half revenue came in around 14 per cent ahead of the top end of its guidance, led by an exceptionally strong fourth-quarter performance.

The firm saw full-year revenue growth of 2.3 per cent, turning around a first-half revenue decline to deliver the first year of growth since 2021.

The FTSE 250 stock rose 5.6 per cent to 50.6p by 10am on Tuesday. The stock is up by more than a fifth over the past year.

Chief executive Matt Moulding said: “We finished 2025 on a high with our best quarter of the year thanks to a strong November and December period.

“In THG Beauty, our strategy to focus on core categories and territories is delivering clear results, with Lookfantastic UK achieving exceptional growth.

“We continue to accelerate our digital leadership, prioritising high-margin prestige brands and enhancing personalisation by increased use of AI and virtual tools.”

Global confectionary brand Mars joined a growing list of international collaborations for the firm’s Myprotein products, which already includes Müller, Iceland, Chupa Chups, Vimto and Jimmy’s Coffee.

These partnerships have seen the brand enter new markets alongside established category leaders, THG said, helping to bring Myprotein products to a wider audience across multiple lifestyle and nutrition categories.

Analysts at Peel Hunt said: “Consumers continue to focus on wellness and nutrition, with strong demand for protein products.

“While bulk whey remains a commodity item, Myprotein is able to differentiate through a high quality consumer offer, competitive pricing, and new product development and licensing to bring exclusive flavours and partnerships, such as Hyrox and Mars.”