Gym clothes for men: From Myprotein joggers to outdoor training

How are those new year’s resolutions looking? If you want to add a little style to your workout wardrobe to help keep you inspired, we have a list of the best gym clothes for men from Myprotein.

What features should I look for in gym joggers?

Look for joggers made from moisture-wicking fabrics to keep you dry, breathable mesh panels for ventilation, and a comfortable, adjustable waistband for a secure fit. Reflective details can also enhance visibility during early morning or evening workouts.

Are there eco-friendly options for gymwear?

Yes, many gymwear brands offer eco-friendly options made from recycled materials like polyester from plastic bottles. These sustainable fabrics help reduce environmental impact while providing durability and comfort for your workouts.

How can training t-shirts improve workout performance?

Training t-shirts with sweat-wicking and quick-drying technologies keep you cool and dry during intense sessions. Features like breathable mesh panels and seamless designs enhance mobility and reduce chafing, ensuring maximum comfort and performance.

What should I consider when choosing a jacket for outdoor training?

Choose a jacket made from water-resistant or waterproof materials to protect against the elements. Look for features like adjustable hoods, secure pockets, and flexible cuffs to provide both comfort and functionality during outdoor workouts.

Myprotein Men’s Rest Day Sweatshorts

Experience unparalleled comfort with the MP Men’s Rest Day Sweatshorts, perfect for relaxed days and sustainable living. Made from a soft-touch fabric blend of 65% cotton and 35% polyester, these shorts offer exceptional breathability and durability for everyday wear. The adjustable drawstring waistband ensures a secure and comfortable fit, while welt pockets provide convenient storage for your essentials. What sets these sweatshorts apart is their eco-friendly construction, utilising recycled polyester sourced from plastic bottles to minimise environmental impact. Certified by the Textile Exchange, they embody responsible fashion choices without compromising on style or comfort. • £22 – BUY IT HERE

Myprotein Men’s Tempo Oversized Mesh Training T-Shirt

Achieve peak performance with the MP Men’s Tempo Oversized Mesh Training T-Shirt, engineered for those who demand excellence during workouts. Featuring advanced sweat-wicking technology, this shirt keeps you cool and dry even during the most strenuous activities. The quick-drying fabric allows for seamless transitions between exercises, while the breathable mesh panels ensure optimal airflow. With a relaxed fit that prioritises comfort without sacrificing style, this t-shirt is perfect for both intense training sessions and casual wear. Additionally, it’s crafted from 88% recycled polyester and 12% elastane, supporting environmental sustainability by utilising post-consumer materials. • £22 – BUY IT HERE

Myprotein Men’s Lifestyle Hybrid Fleece

Combine warmth and style effortlessly with the MP Men’s Lifestyle Hybrid Fleece, ideal for everyday wear and outdoor activities. This fleece merges half borg fleece with half nylon, creating a distinctive look that stands out. The relaxed fit ensures maximum comfort, while the funnel collar offers additional protection against chilly weather. Practical features include a front zipped patch pocket for secure storage and side-entry pockets for quick access to your belongings. The soft fleece lining enhances cosiness, making it perfect for layering during colder months. Made from 100% recycled post-consumer polyester, this fleece not only keeps you warm but also supports eco-friendly fashion practices. • £53.99 – BUY IT HERE

Myprotein Men’s Tempo Embossed Training T-Shirt

Optimise your training sessions with the MP Men’s Tempo Embossed Training T-Shirt, tailored for fitness enthusiasts seeking high-performance activewear. This t-shirt features sweat-wicking technology that efficiently manages moisture, keeping you cool and dry throughout your workout. The quick-drying fabric ensures you’re always ready for the next exercise, while the antimicrobial finish helps prevent odour buildup. Designed with raglan sleeves and flatlock seams, it enhances mobility and reduces the risk of chafing, allowing unrestricted movement. Made from 90% polyester and 10% elastane, this t-shirt incorporates recycled materials like plastic bottles, contributing to a reduced carbon footprint and promoting sustainable fashion. • £13.99 – BUY IT HERE

Myprotein Men’s Lifestyle Track Joggers

Discover the perfect blend of comfort and style with MP Men’s Lifestyle Track Joggers, designed for those who value both functionality and fashion in their activewear. These joggers feature a relaxed fit that ensures unrestricted movement during any activity. The elasticated hem and cuffs provide a snug fit, minimising distractions and keeping the joggers in place. Side-entry pockets offer convenient access to your essentials, while piping details along the legs add a stylish touch. Crafted from 100% recycled polyamide, these joggers highlight MP’s commitment to eco-friendly fashion by utilising both pre-consumer and post-consumer materials. Certified by the Textile Exchange, they offer a durable, soft-touch finish that maintains comfort and longevity. • £37.99 – BUY IT HERE

Myprotein Men’s Short Puffer Jacket

Stay warm and stylish with the MP Men’s Short Puffer Jacket, designed for outdoor enthusiasts who demand reliability and comfort. This jacket is crafted from shower-resistant fabric, providing protection against light rain and unexpected drizzles. It features wadded welt pockets with poppers and internal pockets for secure storage of your essentials. The adjustable hem ensures a tailored fit, while dropped armholes allow for a full range of motion during activities. Made from 100% recycled polyamide and certified by the Textile Exchange, this puffer jacket not only keeps you warm but also supports sustainable fashion initiatives. • £48.99 – BUY IT HERE

Myprotein Men’s Tempo Embossed Training Shorts

Enhance your workout experience with the MP Men’s Tempo Embossed Training Shorts, engineered for those who prioritise staying cool and dry during exercise. These shorts are constructed from a blend of 88% polyester and 12% elastane, offering a quick-drying material that ensures you remain comfortable and ready for action. Mesh panels strategically placed throughout the shorts improve ventilation, preventing overheating during intense workouts. The elasticated waistband with an adjustable drawcord provides a secure and customised fit, while zipped pockets offer safe storage for valuables. An antimicrobial finish inhibits odour-causing bacteria, keeping you fresh throughout your training session. • £26.99 – BUY IT HERE

Myprotein Men’s Velocity Jogger

Elevate your workout wardrobe with the MP Men’s Velocity Jogger, designed for those who prioritise both performance and comfort. Crafted from moisture-wicking fabric, these joggers efficiently manage sweat to keep you cool and dry during intense training sessions. The quick-dry material ensures sustained comfort, while strategically placed mesh panels enhance airflow for optimal ventilation. Reflective silver logos and tabs increase visibility during early morning or evening runs, ensuring safety in low-light conditions. An adjustable internal waistband drawcord provides a customised fit, keeping the joggers securely in place. Combining functionality with sleek style, these joggers are perfect for hitting the gym or embarking on a run, supporting your active lifestyle with ease. • £28.99 – BUY IT HERE