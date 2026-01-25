Labour ruling committee block Andy Burnham from by-election race

A group of Starmer allies have blocked Burnham's by-election bid.

Andy Burnham has been blocked from running as the Labour candidate in the forthcoming by-election in the North West.

The Manchester Mayor lodged his request for selection in the Gorton and Denton race on Saturday following Andrew Gwynne announcing his intention to step down.

Speculation had mounted Burnham would face opposition from Labour’s governing body – which consist of Starmer allies – with fears his return to Parliament would spark a rebellion against party leadership.

The 10 member vote went to an eight to one conclusion against Burnham. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, who chairs the Labour Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC), is said to have abstained.

The move will be expected to trigger a wave of disruption across the Labour party and pile further pressure onto Starmer’s premiership. Burnham had garnered support from deputy leader Lucy Powell and former deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner in his by-election bid.

Labour’s NEC said it made the decision to avoid “an unnecessary by-election” for the Greater Manchester mayoralty.

It added such a race for the mayoralty would have a “substantial and disproportionate impact on party campaign resources” ahead of the local elections in May.

“Andy Burnham is doing a great job as mayor of Greater Manchester.

“We believe it is in the best interests of the party to avoid an unnecessary mayoral election which would use substantial amounts of taxpayers’ money and resources that are better spent tackling the cost of living crisis.”

On Sunday morning, Mahmood opened the door to blocking Burnham after stating there would “no doubt be a discussion” about an all-women shortlist.

“The party sometimes has [an] all-women shortlist,” Mahmood told Sky News.

“Of course, you can’t by law have an all ethnic minority shortlist… But that’s not the decision for today.”

Read more Burnham launches bid to stand as Labour MP in by-election

She added today the NEC “will be deciding one question – which is Andy, as a metro mayor at the moment, has sought permission to stand in the by-election.”

“Under our Labour Party rules, anybody who is a mayor or a police and crime commissioner, if they want to run for a different political office, such as member of parliament, they do have to seek permission from the national executive.”

Take Burnham’s pledge not to undermine Starmer at his word, says Mahmood

Burnham issued his letter to the NEC on Saturday regarding his intentions to stand in the Gorton and Denton by-election.

“I have learnt in my nine years as mayor that Manchester won’t be able to be everything it should be without similar changes at a national level. This is why I feel the need to go back…” Burnham, who was an MP from 2001 to 2017, said.

He added his role in returning would be to use his “experience to help [the government[ to go further and faster.”

“I would be there to support the work of the government, not undermine it, and I have passed on this assurance to the Prime Minister,” he said.

Mahmood praised Burnham as a “fantastic mayor” on Sunday adding she “appreciated the letter”.

The Birmingham Ladywood MP said Burnham should be taken “at his words” that he is not seeking to sow disruption to Starmer’s government.

The political tension will add further pressure to bond markets, which modestly edged up on the speculation of an Andy Burnham return to government.

The mayor said the UK was “in a low growth doom loop” and “our shallow, adversarial political system has shown itself incapable of lifting us out of it and it only adds to the volatility, so we do find ourselves stuck in a rut and in hock to the bond markets”.

He also called for “business-friendly socialism” to be introduced in government while advocating for greater public ownership across various sectors including water and rail.