Nex Playground Showcases Future of Active Play at CES and an Early “First Look” at its 2026 Product Roadmap

Nex, maker of Nex Playground, the active play system that gets families moving together, today announced it has officially sold more than 650,000 units in 2025 alone, marking a breakout holiday season and cementing its position as one of the hottest family gifts of 2025. The success has fueled a resurgence in living-room family gaming and created significant momentum for 2026 – momentum that Nex is showcasing this week at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, where attendees can receive an exclusive first look at the future roadmap for the rapidly growing indoor active play platform.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260105396416/en/

“We built Nex Playground to help families move, connect, grow, and experience joy together through active play,” said David Lee, Co-founder and CEO of Nex. “Seeing hundreds of thousands of families embrace that vision is incredibly energizing. It confirms that active play resonates across cultures and across generations, and we’re only scratching the surface as we continuously innovate, expand our Play Pass game catalogue and service offering, and prepare to bring Nex to even more households globally.”

With demand rising across North America, Nex is now channeling this momentum into a significant phase of global expansion. Following its successful rollout across the U.S. and Canada in 2025, the company will be bringing Nex Playground to major markets in Europe in 2026, starting with the United Kingdom this spring.

As Nex moves into more homes around the world, it is also rapidly growing the types of experiences available on the platform – starting with sports, one of its most popular and fastest-accelerating content categories. Nex will release a new title with Dude Perfect in summer 2026, translating the group’s signature trick-shot energy into active, motion-powered gameplay. This builds on the success of Nex’s first sports league title, NHL Puck Rush, and represents the start of a broader Nex sports portfolio. Throughout 2026, Nex will introduce additional titles in partnership with global professional sports leagues, including the NBA. The company is also developing a new line of accessories to enhance immersive sports gameplay at home and help youth build fundamental sports skills that can translate to the field, court, pitch, or rink.

At the same time, Nex is strengthening its Play Pass subscription offering with new titles and IP to captivate and engage all members of the family in active play year-round. Play Pass will kick off the year with a new game set in the world of the Tiny Chef animated series. Additional investments include the Starri music-rhythm experience, which will see new celebrity artists and song titles added throughout the year. These games build on Play Pass hits such as Bluey: Bust-a-Move, NexPets: Puppies, Zumba Fitness Party, Bowling Strike, and more to reinforce Nex Playground’s position as a must-have system for family game nights, while further elevating the value of Play Pass.

To support its expanding game universe, Nex is also introducing new ways for families to safely connect and play together virtually. At CES, the company is demonstrating an early preview of its secure connected playdate feature, which is being designed from the ground up to meet the most stringent safety and privacy needs of parents and kids. The playdate feature will ensure that parents are in full control of linking one trusted Playground device to another, so that virtual playdates can only take place between a secure family-to-family link established by the parent, while also limiting any personal information from being transmitted. The new playdate capability will be demonstrated with Tennis Smash: Racketville, a tennis rally game where attendees can try it hands-on during the show.

Attendees at CES who want to see Nex’s exciting 2026 showcase, open hours will be offered on Thursday, January 8 from 12 – 6 p.m. PT at The Venetian. Take the escalators or elevators to Level 3, then follow the signage to the Lido meeting rooms. Nex Playground is located in Lido 3003. CES attendees who want to connect directly with Nex for a private briefing can also contact the Nex team at ces2026@nex.inc

About Nex

Nex is on a mission to connect families and friends through active play. Created by parents for parents, Nex combines technology and play to deliver fun, social, and interactive experiences powered by natural body motion. Its award-winning active play system, Nex Playground, is the only controller-free console built specifically for kids and families with safety and privacy at the core of its design. Nex Playground is kidSAFE+ COPPA compliant and a member of the Family Online Safety Institute (FOSI). Motion-tracking data and processing stay local to the device, and every system includes a built-in camera cover.

Nex Playground with Play Pass features a growing library of 55+ motion, dance, fitness, and educational experiences, including Nex Originals and collaborations with partners such as Hasbro, Sesame Workshop, and NBCUniversal. Nex has been recognized by Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, TIME’s Best Inventions, and Parents’ Best Entertainment System for Families, and has earned Red Dot, IDEA, and Core77 international design awards.

Nex Playground is available at Amazon, Best Buy®, Target®, Walmart®, and Sam’s Club® online and select retail stores. To learn more, visit nex.inc or follow the company on Instagram and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260105396416/en/

Contact

BerlinRosen for Nex

nex@berlinrosen.com

Abstract

Nex Playground has sold more than 650,000 in 2025. Nex will be at CES, where attendees can receive an exclusive first look at Nex’s future roadmap.

TweetText

“We built Nex Playground to help families move, connect, grow, and experience joy together through active play,” said David Lee, Co-founder and CEO of Nex.