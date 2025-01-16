Valentine’s Day gifts for her: Top Pandora jewellery picks

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, the perfect gift is one that combines beauty, thoughtfulness, and a personal touch. Whether you’re celebrating a new love, years of devotion, or simply the joy of self-love, these jewellery pieces from Pandora are timeless treasures she’ll adore.

What are meaningful jewellery gift ideas for Valentine’s Day?

Meaningful jewellery includes pieces like heart-shaped pendants, personalised engravings, or lockets that symbolise love, connection, or shared memories. What does a birthstone symbolise?

Birthstones symbolise traits associated with the birth month, such as love, strength, or prosperity, making them a personal and thoughtful gift. How to choose the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for my partner?

Consider their style, favourite colours, and sentimental value – opt for jewellery that reflects their personality or holds special meaning for your relationship.

Halo Hearts Ring

An elegant symbol of love and harmony, the Halo Hearts Ring features two heart-cut stones — one clear cubic zirconia and one radiant red man-made crystal — intertwined by a halo of pavé stones. Crafted in sterling silver, its shimmering design embodies the connection between two souls. Perfect as a standalone piece or stacked with other rings, this gift radiates love and makes a bold statement of commitment and passion. – £80 – BUY IT HERE

Pink Chakra Heart Ring

For the woman who embraces self-love and positivity, the Pink Chakra Heart Ring is an ideal gift. The prong-set heart-shaped pink crystal surrounded by pink enamel is playful yet elegant. The partly enamelled band adds a modern twist, making it a daily reminder of the love she carries within herself. This ring is perfect for someone who values meaningful, stylish pieces. – £35 – BUY IT HERE

Dangling Heart Hoop Earrings

Upgrade her jewellery collection with the timeless elegance of the Dangling Heart Hoop Earrings. Featuring a 14k gold-plated double hoop design with a heart-shaped cubic zirconia drop, these earrings combine sophistication and contemporary charm. They’re ideal for the woman who loves modern twists on classic designs, ensuring she shines wherever she goes. – £95 – BUY IT HERE

Wavy Heart Ring

This delicate ring stands out with its flowing design and understated elegance. The Wavy Heart Ring features a heart-cut cubic zirconia embraced by a wavy 14k gold-plated band with pavé accents. A perfect choice for someone who appreciates subtle sophistication and unique design, this ring is a testament to the beauty of individuality. – £80 – BUY IT HERE

Organically Shaped Heart Pendant Necklace

This piece beautifully merges nature and love with its openwork design, crafted from twisted 14k gold-plated wire in varying thicknesses. The result is an organic, imperfectly shaped heart that feels so natural and unique. This necklace is versatile – the adjustable chain with two loops lets you decide how you want the heart to hang, whether at an angle or straight. It’s the perfect minimalist piece to wear on its own or layer with other warm-toned jewellery for a chic, monochromatic look. Plus, it’s available in both Sterling Silver and Gold Plated – so you can choose the one that feels just right for you. – £130 – BUY IT HERE

Gold Love Locket Necklace Gift Set

This 14k gold-plated locket charm features a clear cubic zirconia stone in the shape of a keyhole, adding a touch of sparkle and meaning. The locket opens and closes securely, offering a special space for a tiny photo, note, or lock of hair. Inside, it’s engraved with the heartfelt message, “TODAY TOMORROW ALWAYS,” while the back is left blank for your own personal engraving. Whether worn on a Pandora Moments necklace or bracelet, this locket serves as a symbol of keeping your love safe and a reminder to cherish it every day. With its engravable design, it’s a truly personal gift that will hold special meaning for years to come. – £150 – BUY IT HERE

Engravable Bar Link Bracelet

Personalisation meets modern design with the Engravable Bar Link Bracelet. Its polished sterling silver bar can be engraved with initials, a meaningful date, or a loving message. Adjustable for a perfect fit, this bracelet is ideal for someone who appreciates customised jewellery that reflects their story. It’s a chic and timeless way to express your love. Available in Sterling Silver and Gold Plated Sterling Silver. – £70 – BUY IT HERE

Asymmetrical Heart Hoop Earrings

For the minimalist at heart, these Pandora Asymmetrical Heart Hoop Earrings bring a touch of understated romance. Crafted in sterling silver, their unique heart-shaped design offers a subtle yet edgy look. Whether paired with a Pandora Moments bracelet or worn solo, these earrings are perfect for someone who loves versatile, everyday pieces. Available in Sterling Silver, Gold Plated and Rose Gold Plated. – £45 – BUY IT HERE

Sparkling Heart Halo Pendant Collier Necklace

Give the gift of elegance with the Sparkling Heart Halo Pendant Collier Necklace. A vibrant red man-made crystal set in sterling silver creates a striking centrepiece. Adjustable for versatile styling, this necklace is perfect for someone who loves a touch of glamour. It’s a piece that speaks to the heart and adds a sparkle to every moment. – £75 – BUY IT HERE

Link Chain Bracelet

For the woman who loves versatility, the Pandora Link Chain Bracelet offers endless possibilities. Combining mixed metals with customisable links, it’s a bold and modern choice. Add dangle charms or medallions to make it uniquely hers. This bracelet is perfect for someone who enjoys creating personalised jewellery that tells a story. – £100 – BUY IT HERE

Sparkling Heart Tennis Bracelet

Celebrate her love of sparkle with the Pandora Sparkling Heart Tennis Bracelet. A heart-shaped stone takes centre stage in this gold-plated piece, surrounded by 58 bead-set cubic zirconia. Perfect for someone who adores sophisticated, eye-catching jewellery, this bracelet is a timeless way to show your love and appreciation. – £150 – BUY IT HERE

Disney Pixar Up Carl & Ellie Charm

Celebrate love and adventure with the Disney Pixar Up Carl & Ellie Charm, inspired by the enduring romance of Carl and Ellie from Up. This sterling silver charm captures their iconic story, featuring Ellie in her enamelled shirt and shoes, and Carl with braces and a bow tie, holding a vibrant red balloon. Symbolising shared dreams and resilience, this charm is perfect for someone who makes life a beautiful journey. – £60 – BUY IT HERE

February Birthstone Eternity Circle Dangle Charm

Make her Valentine’s Day extra special with the Pandora February Birthstone Eternity Circle Dangle Charm. This 14k gold-plated charm features a triple-knotted circle that intertwines to resemble an infinity sign, symbolising forever. A faceted sweet grape purple man-made crystal dangles delicately from the design, adding a touch of elegance and meaning.

The charm can also be personalised to her birthstone, making it a unique and thoughtful way to celebrate her individuality and your everlasting bond. Whether worn to add a drop of colour to her jewellery collection or gifted as a symbol of love, this piece is perfect for someone you want in your life forever. Valentine’s Day is a celebration of love, and this charm tells a story as special as she is. – £60 – BUY IT HERE