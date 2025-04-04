Sky Jewellery can go Boom again for Size and Bowman

Hugh Bowman has been in the saddle for both of Sky Jewellery’s wins.

A COUPLE of progressive gallopers who have caught the public’s imagination in recent times , step back onto the turf at Sha Tin this weekend and will be fancied to resume winning form.

Expectations were high as the Chris So-trained THE BOOM BOX would make it four wins on the bounce, before the son of Spirit of Boom just failed to defy top-weight and an awkward draw over the course and distance last month.

That form still reads well, with the winner Armour War Eagle just failing to defy a penalty next start, and this time with a favourable gate (two) and Zac Purton taking over in the saddle, he will be hard to beat in the S.H Ho and CW Chu Alumni Handicap (10.15am) over seven furlongs.

It could be a similar scenario in the Wu Yee Sun and Lee Woo Sing Alumni Handicap (10.50am) over a mile, when the John Size-trained SKY JEWELLERY seeks to compensate his supporters for a narrow defeat over seven furlongs three weeks ago.

The son of former five-time Group One winner The Autumn Sun has caught the eye in all four of his races this season and will be in his element racing over a mile for the first time.

With pilot Hugh Bowman back in the saddle, having partnered the three-year-old to both his victories, he is capable of proving too good for the opposition off his present mark in the handicap.

For those who like something less obvious, in the same race, keep an eye on the well-rated Ching, whose latest encouraging effort suggests he is near his peak again.

He also has his favourite jockey Lyle Hewitson – who has partnered him to all his five victories – back in the saddle.

Earlier on the card, it could pay to follow MR COOL in the Morningside Alumni Handicap (9.40am) over seven furlongs.

The son of legendary galloper Maurice found the sharp circuit at Happy Valley against him , when expected to make a winning debut last month, but will leave that form well behind with the step up in distance and long Sha Tin home straight sure to suit.

POINTERS

Mr Cool e/w 9.40am Sha Tin

The Boom Box 10.15am Sha Tin

Sky Jewellery 10.50am Sha Tin