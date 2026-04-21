Moreira Will help Fownes to more wins at the Valley

Joao Moreira and Caspar Fownes have teamed up for eight winners

ANOTHER big day looks in store for the Caspar Fownes stable when racing gets underway at Happy Valley in Hong Kong with a nine-race programme starting at 11.40am today.

Happy Valley has been a happy hunting ground for current Trainers’ Championship leader, Fownes, with 35 of his 49 victories this season coming from the city track.

He will need to keep this successful trend going if he is going to claim his fifth trainers’ title, but does have a major plus with ‘Magic Man’ jockey Joao Moreira in tandem and riding all his major contenders.

Fownes’ nearest pursuer, Mark Newnham, is just one win behind him, but at present, has fewer than half of the winners his rival has at Happy Valley. It’s therefore imperative that Fownes makes the most of this advantage.

The proclaimed King of the Valley once again sends a strong raiding party of eight gallopers into action, and, on paper, he looks to have a handful of winning chances.

Track specialist Verbier may be only a basement-class handicapper, but his chance looks obvious in the Freesia Handicap (12.10pm) over the extended mile.

A favourable draw and body-weight condition, like when he last won, all add up to another victory, although there are confident vibes coming from the Newnham yard about their Soaring Bronco.

The highly regarded Jumbo Blessing is expected to confirm his tall reputation in the five-furlong Heather Handicap (2.10pm), while the progressive hat-trick seeking Sky Cap has solid claims again in the five-furlong Kalanchoe Handicap (2.45pm).

Trainer Mark Newnham saddles the fast improving Ace War in the nine-furlong Oncidium Handicap (3.15pm), and you can guarantee this hat-trick seeking five-year-old will be hugely popular with bettors at the track.

The son of Phoenix Of Spain did not break sweat when winning twice at the track last month and with jockey Zac Purton dropping to his minimum riding weight for the hat-trick attempt, he is going to be very hard to beat.

He’ll carry 10 pounds fewer in the saddle than his last victory but steps into deeper waters in this Class Three with the Fownes-trained SO YOU WILL lying in wait.

This Australian import has been crying out for the step up to the nine-furlong trip after a series of eye-catching performances over the extended mile.

Having only raced a handful of times since arriving at the yard last October, Fownes saddles him in peak condition, and he looks sure to leave his present handicap mark well behind.

Stable companion LOVE TOGETHER is worth taking a chance in the six-furlong Roselle Handicap (3.50pm).

You can put a line through his last couple of runs, and this time from gate four with Moreira taking the reins for the first time, he is capable of returning to winning form.

POINTERS

So You Will 3.15pm Happy Valley

Love Together 3.50pm Happy Valley