Sky’s the limit for Size’s Jewellery

Sky Jewellery won over course and distance last month.

RACING in Hong Kong moves from its regular Sunday slot to Saturday when Sha Tin hosts a 10-race programme and features a couple of hotly-contested handicaps.

There seems to be no stopping master trainer John Size saddling winners in the city at present.

Currently sitting at the top of the Trainers’ Championship table with 39 victories, Size and his stable have sent out a staggering 11 winners in the past three weeks, and there seems to be no signs of letting up.

The stable is represented by seven gallopers on the narrow ‘C+3’ track, and it is guaranteed that the majority of bettors will be adding many of the Size stable challengers into all their multiple bets.

Crossborderpegasus is one of the Size ‘bankers’ when he seeks to add to last month’s debut victory in the Azalea Handicap (6.30am) over six furlongs.

Lifeline Express will be expected to finally come good after a sequence of narrow and unlucky defeats in the Angelonia Handicap (8.35am) over six furlongs, although Geneva, at his best, is capable of breaking the hearts of Lifeline Express supporters once again.

In-form Juneau Pride will be popular in division one of the Cosmos Handicap (9.10am) over seven furlongs, while SKY JEWELLERY may be the standout selection for the Size stable in division two of the Cosmo Handicap at 9.45am.

This good-looking Australian import faces some stiff opposition, notably from useful Sky Trust, who is back racing over his optimum trip, and high-flying Hong Lok Golf who was desperately unlucky not to complete a hat-trick when seeing no daylight over six furlongs last month.

Sky Jewellery should have an unblemished three from three record, having been another never to see daylight when beaten at Happy Valley, but compensated supporters with an impressive victory from a wide draw over the course and distance last month.

The vibes coming from the stable are this three-year-old will prove to be the ‘real deal’ and he is likely to be racing in Class Two and above before the season ends.

POINTERS

Sky Jewellery 9.45am Sha Tin