Valentines Day gifts for her: Amazing Goldsmiths jewellery

If you’re looking for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, jewellery is the perfect way to show your love and thoughtfulness. Whether she loves celestial-inspired pieces, elegant silver designs, or timeless gold accessories, each piece reflects her unique style and personality.

In this gift guide, we explore how to care for different types of jewellery, the best metals for sensitive skin, and compare the durability of cubic zirconia with natural gemstones. From beautiful bracelets to stunning earrings, discover the perfect Valentine’s Day gift that will make her feel truly special. With selections exclusively from Goldsmiths, find a piece that shines as brightly as your love.

How do I care for sterling silver jewellery?

To care for sterling silver, clean it regularly with a soft cloth, avoid exposure to harsh chemicals, and store it in a dry, airtight place to prevent tarnishing.

What is the best metal for sensitive skin in jewellery?

Platinum, titanium, and hypoallergenic stainless steel are great choices for sensitive skin, as they are less likely to cause irritation or allergic reactions.

How durable is cubic zirconia compared to natural gemstones?

Cubic zirconia is less durable than natural gemstones, scoring 8-8.5 on the Mohs scale compared to diamonds’ 10. While it’s resistant to scratching, it is more prone to damage over time.

Olivia Burton – Yellow Gold Plated Celestial Gold North Star Mismatch Bracelet

For the woman who finds inspiration in the stars, this celestial bracelet is a must-have. Featuring two mismatched chains connected by a crystal-embellished North Star charm, this bracelet symbolises hope, light, and destiny. Crafted in yellow gold plating, the piece captures the beauty of the night sky with subtle elegance. Perfect for a layering stack or as a standalone statement, it aligns with celestial aesthetics and will add a touch of magic to any outfit. Ideal for a traveller or someone who seeks guidance, this bracelet is a constant reminder of the stars above. – £55, BUY IT HERE

Thomas Sabo – Sterling Silver Pearl Heart Pavé Bracelet

This elegant bracelet from Thomas Sabo combines the timeless beauty of fresh water pearls with the brilliance of cubic zirconia stones, set in sterling silver. The heart-shaped design is encrusted with pavé stones that shimmer with every movement, offering a dazzling yet sophisticated look. The adjustable length ensures a comfortable fit for any wrist, and the delicate combination of pearls and stones makes it a versatile piece that pairs beautifully with both casual and formal attire. This bracelet is a heartfelt gift, symbolising love and admiration. – £70, BUY IT HERE

SWAROVSKI – Millenia White Drop Earrings

For a touch of glamour and sophistication, these rhodium-plated drop earrings from Swarovski’s Millenia collection are perfect. Designed with octagon-cut dancing stones, surrounded by pavé crystals, these earrings exude elegance and sparkle. The clear colourway allows them to complement any outfit, making them versatile enough to wear every day or for special occasions. Their exquisite craftsmanship and timeless appeal make them an ideal gift for someone who enjoys understated luxury. You can’t go wrong with this as a Valentine’s Day gift. – £119, BUY IT HERE

9ct Yellow Gold Plain Heart Pendant

Crafted from 9ct yellow gold, this heart pendant necklace is a simple yet meaningful gift. The open heart design represents love and adoration, making it a beautiful gesture for any occasion. Its classic style and warm gold tones will complement any outfit, from everyday wear to formal attire. This necklace from the Goldsmiths collection is a timeless token of affection that she can wear close to her heart every day. – £150, BUY IT HERE

Citizen – Silhouette EW2540-83L Watch

A sophisticated watch can transform any outfit, and this Citizen Silhouette Crystal timepiece is no exception. Featuring crystals set on a stunning blue dial, the watch’s elegant design is complemented by a stainless steel case and bracelet. Powered by Citizen’s Eco-Drive technology, this watch is charged by light and never needs a battery, making it both environmentally friendly and convenient. The 50-metre water resistance adds practicality, making it perfect for daily wear or formal occasions. This watch combines style and sustainability, making it an ideal gift for the woman who values both. – £199, BUY IT HERE

9ct Yellow Gold Pearl & Cubic Zirconia Floral Drop Earrings

Add a touch of floral elegance to her jewellery collection with these stunning drop earrings. Set in 9ct yellow gold, these earrings feature a delicate floral design, combining lustrous pearls with sparkling cubic zirconia gemstones. The marquise-cut stones and the soft glow of the pearls create a sophisticated look that will elevate any outfit. Whether worn to a special occasion or as a statement piece for everyday wear, these earrings are a versatile addition to her jewellery box. A sure hit as a Valentine’s Day gift. – £125, BUY IT HERE

Silver Ribbon Cubic Zirconia Pendant & Earrings Set

For a coordinated and elegant gift, this Silver Ribbon Cubic Zirconia Pendant & Earrings Set is perfect. The set features a delicate ribbon design adorned with cubic zirconia stones that catch the light beautifully. Made from sterling silver, it’s the ideal choice for someone who appreciates subtle luxury. The pendant and matching earrings create a harmonious look, perfect for adding a touch of sparkle to any outfit, whether it’s for a casual gathering or a formal event. – £60, BUY IT HERE

SWAROVSKI – Silver Una Cubic Zirconia Heart Swan Stud Earrings

These stunning stud earrings are designed in the shape of a heart, featuring the iconic Swarovski swan emblem. Rhodium-plated and embellished with pavé crystals, these earrings will add a sparkling touch to any look. The heart shape symbolises love, while the swan emblem represents grace and beauty, making them a meaningful gift for someone special. Their versatile design allows them to be worn every day or for more formal occasions, offering a little bit of sparkle wherever she goes. An ideal Valentine’s Day gift. – £155, BUY IT HERE

Goldsmiths – 9ct Yellow Gold Pearl Bar Stud Earrings

These modern and minimalistic pearl bar stud earrings are crafted from 9ct yellow gold and feature a sleek bar design. The 6mm pearls add a touch of elegance to the understated design, making them a versatile piece that can be worn every day or on special occasions. The simplicity of these earrings makes them perfect for someone who appreciates classic style with a modern twist. Their timeless design ensures they will never go out of fashion. – £100, BUY IT HERE

SWAROVSKI – Stilla Green Pear Mini Hoop Earrings

For a pop of colour and modern style, these Stilla Green Pear Mini Hoop Earrings are a perfect gift. The yellow gold-plated design features clear square crystals, with a single pear-shaped Swarovski Zirconia in green at the centre. The energising emerald hue of the zirconia adds a fresh touch to the classic hoop earring design. These earrings are ideal for the woman who loves to express herself through unique and vibrant jewellery. The perfect Valentine’s Day gift. – £99, BUY IT HERE

