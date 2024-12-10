AdornMonde: Top deals on gold earrings necklaces, bracelets and piercings

Discover our stunning collection of AdornMonde jewellery that effortlessly blends timeless elegance with contemporary flair. From solid 14-carat gold pieces to vibrant neon designs, each item is crafted with care, offering both durability and style. Whether you’re looking for statement earrings, delicate piercings, or bold necklaces and bracelets, our pieces are perfect for adding a touch of luxury to any outfit. Explore our range and find the perfect accessory for every occasion, all designed to ensure lasting beauty and comfort.

What are the benefits of solid 14-carat gold jewellery?

Solid 14-carat gold jewellery strikes a balance between strength, luxury, and value. Composed of 58.3% pure gold, it offers durability without compromising on appearance. Resistant to tarnishing and scratches, it’s perfect for everyday wear. Plus, it’s hypoallergenic, making it a great choice for sensitive skin.

How can I care for my gold-plated jewellery to prevent tarnishing?

To maintain gold-plated jewellery, avoid contact with water, perfumes, and harsh chemicals, which can damage the plating. Clean with a soft, dry cloth, and store in a cool, dry place to prevent scratches. Remove jewellery before swimming or exercising, and periodically re-plate to restore its shine.

What does it mean for a piece of jewellery to have an e-coating?

An e-coating is a protective layer applied to jewellery using an electroplating process. It improves durability, reducing tarnishing, scratches, and wear. This thin, clear coating enhances the jewellery’s appearance and provides additional resistance to environmental damage, making it more suitable for daily wear while also offering skin protection.

Patt Piercing

The Patt piercing chubby stud earrings are crafted from solid 14-carat gold, offering a perfect balance of durability and elegance. With their sleek, compact design, they can complement both casual outfits and evening wear. Whether you’re sporting an oversized shirt during the day or dressing up for a night out, these earrings are versatile enough to match any style. Their robust build makes them suitable for wearing all day long, even during workouts or showers. Solid gold construction ensures they’re less likely to chip or tarnish compared to higher carat gold, making them a more long-lasting investment. The studs come in various post lengths and a comfortable flat back for a secure, snug fit. With rave reviews, these earrings have garnered high customer satisfaction. • £106 – BUY IT HERE

Gold Walt Disco Hoops Adorn Luxe

The Gold Walt Disco Hoops from the Adorn Luxe collection are a must-have. These earrings feature a unique disco ball design set within chic, huggie-style hoops. Made from sterling silver and plated with 14-carat gold, they are designed to be durable while retaining a radiant shine. The lightweight construction ensures they are comfortable for all-day wear, making them ideal for pairing with both stylish pointed-toe shoes or more casual dad trainers. Customers adore the secure clasp and the distinct sparkle these hoops offer. • £82 – BUY IT HERE

Davis Baby Bow Piercing

Blending vintage charm with everyday practicality, the Davis baby bow piercing offers the best of both worlds. Crafted from solid 14-carat gold, this earring features a beaded bow design that exudes timeless elegance. Its internally threaded feature ensures a comfortable and secure fit, making it perfect for continuous wear—even in water. At 9mm in diameter with an 18G thickness, it’s designed to suit various ear types, including lobes, helix, and cartilage. Its lightweight feel and resistance to oxidation make it a go-to piece for active individuals. This earring is also a popular choice as a thoughtful gift, thanks to its classic style and durable construction. • £90 – BUY IT HERE

Hector Mini Disco Hoop Earrings

For those who adore contemporary elegance, the Hector mini disco hoop earrings are a perfect addition to your collection. Crafted with a sterling silver base and plated with 14-carat gold, these earrings feature a disco ball-inspired texture that catches the light with every movement. With a 6mm hoop and hand-cut mirror facets, the earrings offer a dazzling effect. Designed as part of the Adorn Luxe collection, they provide a secure fit with a hinged clasp and a 7mm internal diameter, ensuring comfort for long wear. Though the durable gold plating makes them resilient, it’s best to avoid water to maintain their shine. Available at AdornMonde. • £69 – BUY IT HERE

Flavin Neon Ball Chain Bracelet

Make a bold statement with the Flavin neon ball chain bracelet, perfect for those who love vibrant, attention-grabbing accessories. The striking neon and gold ball design is part of the Adorn Luxe collection, offering a luxurious yet playful look. Made with 14-carat gold plating over sterling silver, it boasts high-quality craftsmanship. At 6.5 inches with a 0.8-inch extension, it fits comfortably around most wrists and is lightweight enough for all-day wear. The bracelet is also nickel-free, making it suitable for those with sensitive skin. To maintain its lustre, avoid exposure to water and clean it with a dry cloth for a lasting finish. Available at AdornMonde. • £86 – BUY IT HERE

Emin Neon Ball Chain Necklace

If you’re searching for a statement piece that combines boldness with sophistication, the Emin neon ball chain necklace fits the bill. This striking necklace features a fusion of neon hues and classic gold balls, making it a standout accessory. The 14-carat gold plating over sterling silver ensures it’s both durable and elegant, while the hand-applied enamel enhances its longevity. The necklace offers a flexible fit with a 16-inch length and a 2-inch extension, allowing for custom styling. Ideal for both layering or wearing solo, it’s lightweight enough for all-day comfort. As with all delicate jewellery, avoid water to keep its shine intact. Available at AdornMonde. • £117 – BUY IT HERE

Sonier Neon Flat Chain Bracelet

The Sonier neon flat chain bracelet is a must-have, it’s perfect for those with a passion for bold, contemporary accessories. Its vibrant neon and gold interlinked chain design makes it a striking addition to any jewellery collection. Part of the Adorn Luxe collection, it features a 14-carat gold-plated sterling silver base, enhanced with hand-applied enamel. With a 6.5-inch length and a 0.8-inch extension, this bracelet offers a comfortable and adjustable fit. Its durable 1.5-micron plating and protective E-coating ensure it will withstand the test of time. To keep it looking its best, clean with a dry cloth and avoid water. Available at AdornMonde. • £85 – BUY IT HERE

Nolan Earring Set

The Nolan earring set effortlessly combines vintage elegance with contemporary appeal. Featuring a stunning cluster crystal design, the set includes statement studs paired with a versatile ear cuff. Crafted from sterling silver and plated with 14-carat gold, these earrings promise both durability and timeless style. The 25mm drop of the studs ensures a flattering fit, while the e-coating enhances shine and provides extra protection. Ideal for adding sophistication to any outfit, this set is perfect for seasonal wear. To keep them looking their best, avoid exposure to water and clean gently with a dry cloth. Available at AdornMonde. • £109 – BUY IT HERE

Miles Micro Bow Piercing

Timeless and refined, the Miles micro bow piercing offers a subtle yet captivating design. Made from solid 14-carat gold, these bow-shaped studs feature delicate beaded detailing, lending them a vintage charm. Their internally threaded design ensures a secure and comfortable fit, making them perfect for various ear types such as lobes, helix, and tragus. With a 7.5mm size, these lightweight earrings are durable enough for everyday wear, resisting oxidation. Though sold individually, their dainty design often receives praise, adding a classic touch to any jewellery collection. Available at AdornMonde. • £83 – BUY IT HERE

Nauman Neon Flat Chain Necklace

The Nauman neon flat chain necklace makes a bold and vibrant statement. This striking piece features an eye-catching combination of neon and gold in a flat interlinked design, perfect for those who love to stand out. Made from sterling silver with 14-carat gold plating and finished with hand-applied enamel, it exudes both luxury and resilience. The 16-inch length, with a 2-inch extension, allows for an adjustable fit, whether worn alone or layered. Its lightweight design ensures comfort throughout the day, though it’s best to keep it dry to maintain its lustre. Available at AdornMonde. • £123 – BUY IT HERE

