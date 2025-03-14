Rolex Predictions & Discontinuations 2025: What To Expect From Watches & Wonders

this year’s Watches & Wonders is shaping up to be one of the most exciting for Rolex collectors and enthusiasts alike. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Every year at Watches & Wonders, Rolex dominates the conversation, unveiling highly anticipated model updates, unexpected discontinuations, and rare limited editions that shake up the luxury watch market.

Rolex’s presence at the event is thrilling, from groundbreaking new releases to the farewell of iconic timepieces.

With 2025 marking the 70th anniversary of the GMT-Master, we expect Rolex to make bold moves with potential discontinuations, anniversary editions, and entirely new releases.

Our team at WatchGuys has analyzed industry trends, insider reports, and Rolex’s historical patterns to make our boldest predictions yet. Here’s what we expect from Rolex at Watches & Wonders 2025.

2025: Celebrating 70 Years of the GMT-Master

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Rolex GMT-Master, a model originally designed in 1955 for Pan Am pilots navigating multiple time zones.

Over the decades, the GMT-Master collection has undergone significant transformations, including the introduction of the original “Pepsi” bezel in 1955, the rare and collectable “Blueberry” GMT of the 1970s, the launch of the GMT-Master II in 1982, and the transition to Cerachrom ceramic bezels in the 2000s.

With such a monumental milestone in 2025, speculation is running high about what Rolex has in store for the GMT-Master lineup.

Will we see bold new releases? Major discontinuations? A return of classic colorways?

One thing is certain—this year’s Watches & Wonders is shaping up to be one of the most exciting for Rolex collectors and enthusiasts alike.

The End of the Batman GMT – The “Blueberry” GMT Returns

The Batman GMT-Master II (126710BLNR) has been a fan favorite since its debut in 2013, featuring a distinctive black-and-blue Cerachrom bezel and offered on both Jubilee and Oyster bracelets.

However, after more than a decade in production, we predict Rolex will discontinue the Batman GMT and replace it with something even more exciting – the long-awaited return of the “Blueberry” GMT.

If this happens, we expect the “Blueberry” GMT to arrive in either stainless steel, white gold, or even platinum, making it one of the most desirable GMT models of recent years. The watch could feature a full blue or bi-color blue Cerachrom bezel, reviving the ultra-rare 1970s version that remains a grail piece for collectors.

Adding to its appeal, a deep blue dial could complement the bezel, creating a striking monochromatic look that Rolex has never officially released in modern production.

Rolex would likely offer this model on both Oyster and Jubilee bracelets, catering to a wide range of enthusiasts.

With Rolex’s recent pricing trends, we expect the “Blueberry” GMT to hit the secondary market for well over $30,000, especially if introduced in precious metals.

A full-blue bezel GMT would undoubtedly become an instant classic, offering a fresh take on one of Rolex’s most legendary designs while cementing its place as a must-have for collectors and investors alike.

The Pepsi GMT is Out – The Return of the Coke GMT

The Pepsi GMT-Master II (126710BLRO) has been a staple of the modern GMT lineup, but its future may be uncertain as Rolex faces potential manufacturing challenges.

Reports suggest that Rolex’s patent filings indicate difficulties in producing the bi-colour red and blue Cerachrom bezel, making the Pepsi GMT more complex to manufacture than other bezel variations.

If Rolex decides to discontinue Pepsi, it could pave the way for the highly anticipated return of the Coke GMT, a model that last appeared in the early 2000s with the GMT-Master II 16710.

If Rolex brings back the Coke GMT, it would likely be released in stainless steel, maintaining the same sport-focused appeal as the previous generation.

The watch would feature a black and red Ceramic bezel, reviving one of the most beloved GMT colourways in Rolex history.

It is expected to be offered on both Oyster and Jubilee bracelets, giving collectors flexibility in their choice of style.

With Rolex’s pricing trends, the Coke GMT would likely retail for over $27,000, making it one of the most coveted GMT-Master II releases in years.

If this prediction comes true, expect a frenzy in the collector community.

The return of the Coke GMT would mark a major shift in the GMT lineup. Given the demand for past iterations, this model would instantly become a must-have for Rolex enthusiasts worldwide.

Anniversary Edition: All-Green GMT-Master II

Rolex has a long history of incorporating green into its anniversary releases, from the Hulk Submariner to the 60th Anniversary Day-Date.

With 2025 marking the 70th anniversary of the GMT-Master, I firmly believe Rolex will introduce a green-dial GMT-Master II, giving collectors what they’ve been waiting for: another green sports model since the beloved Hulk Submariner 116610LV was discontinued in 2020.

My prediction is that Rolex will discontinue the left-handed Sprite GMT (126720VTNR) and repurpose its black-and-green bi-color bezel for a right-handed stainless steel GMT-Master II with a full green dial.

This move would align with Rolex’s history of anniversary releases while also filling the gap left by the Hulk’s departure. Imagine a deep green dial, paired with the black-and-green Cerachrom bezel, offering a bold yet unmistakably Rolex aesthetic.

Of course, this is a bold prediction, but a watch like this would undoubtedly break the internet. If Rolex introduced a green-dial GMT, it would instantly become one of the most desirable sports models in their lineup. With demand skyrocketing, I expect this piece to retail for well over $35,000, solidifying its status as a future collector’s grail.

A Rose Gold “Bruce Wayne” GMT-Master II

Following Rolex’s pattern of releases, we anticipate the introduction of a full Everose Gold GMT-Master II 126711GRNR, completing the grey and black bezel GMT lineup.

Rolex has been strategically expanding the GRNR (grey and black bi-colour bezel) collection, first launching the two-tone yellow gold and stainless steel 126713GRNR in 2023, followed by the full stainless steel 126710GRNR in 2024.

Now, it only makes sense for Rolex to round out the lineup with an Everose Gold version, pairing the warm tones of rose gold with the sleek, modern GRNR bezel.

This release would bring a fresh take to the GMT-Master II collection, offering a more luxurious alternative to the previous models while maintaining the sporty yet refined appeal of the grey and black bezel design.

With Rolex’s pricing trends, we expect the Everose Gold GMT-Master II 126711GRNR to retail for around $24,000, making it a highly desirable addition to the GMT lineup.

Think of this as a Rose Gold “Bruce Wayne” GMT, a watch that would elevate the GRNR series and add another level of prestige to Rolex’s ever-expanding GMT-Master II collection.

With the 70th anniversary of the GMT-Master, Rolex is set to make historic changes at Watches & Wonders 2025. Whether it’s the discontinuation of the Batman and Pepsi GMTs, the return of the Blueberry and Coke, or an all-green anniversary GMT, this year promises to be one of the most exciting for collectors.

We, along with all watch collectors and enthusiasts, sit in eager anticipation to see if any of our predictions will come true this year.

