Rejoining the single market by stealth is a danger to democracy

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 19: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen attend a press conference at the UK-EU summit at Lancaster House on May 19, 2025 in London, England. Prime Minister Keir Starmer is hosting leaders from the European Union for the first UK-EU Summit since Britain's withdrawal from the EU in January 2020, to discuss plans for resetting the UK's relationship with the bloc. The Labour government has said it will deliver a stronger partnership with the EU, "strengthening our alliances and closing deals in the interests of British people." According to the European Council, the meeting will also be an opportunity for the leaders to reaffirm a joint commitment to peace and security in Europe. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

Keir Starmer once accused conservatives of “silencing parliament” by using Henry VIII powers. Now he’s doing the exact same thing, says Alys Denby

Denby pottery and Gentleman’s Relish: two icons have gone to the wall in recent weeks. One I’m taking personally.

The loss of these brands leaves our commercial landscape a little blander and a bit less distinctively British. We should expect much more of this if the Prime Minister succeeds in his efforts to take us back into the EU single market by stealth.

Keir Starmer plans to use Henry VIII powers to align with EU regulations on food standards and carbon emissions without full parliamentary scrutiny. It’s quite an about turn for a man who criticised Theresa May’s use of this mechanism during the withdrawal process as “silencing parliament and handing sweeping powers to ministers”. One wonders what the Good Law Project, who tried to sue the government for “constitutionally offensive and unlawful” use of the same powers, make of their adoption by a fellow left-wing barrister.

It may be satisfying to see Labour – so sanctimonious in opposition – exposed as hypocrites, but stirring up old grievances is dangerous too

It may be satisfying to see Labour – so sanctimonious in opposition – exposed as hypocrites, but stirring up old grievances is dangerous too. Sovereignty was not a welcome side effect of Britain’s vote to leave the EU, it was its defining principle. Yet in her Mais Lecture spoke of regulatory autonomy with almost a hint of disdain, saying it “may be necessary” but “should be the exception, not the norm”.

There are many reasonable and pragmatic arguments in favour of closer alignment with the EU, but no one voted for it. Regulatory alignment, even with tokenistic carveouts for certain sectors, means taking orders from Brussels once again. That may be the right thing to do, but the government has no mandate for it.

Starmer once fought for a second referendum with the option of overturning the result of the first. Having failed to win the argument against Brexit at the ballot box, he now seeks to undo it covertly.

A time of civilisational change is a perilous moment to undermine British democracy in this way. Like a spiced anchovy paste, it leaves a bitter taste in the mouth.

Alys Denby is opinion and features editor of City AM