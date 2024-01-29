Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

The Lord Mayor’s appeal to host healthy workplace wellbeing workshop

The Lord Mayor’s Appeal will host a Workplace Wellbeing Workshop on February 21 at Mansion House. Taking place from 8-10am, the event from The Appeal’s This is Me initiative will bring together organisations from across the City to explore strategies for organisational support and delve into the critical intersection of mental health challenges and long-term physical conditions.

Led by Richard Martin, Principal Consultant at byrne•dean, Executive Officer and a Mindful Business Charter and Chair of This is Me Steering Group the morning promises to provide City businesses with insights and actionable ideas to create workplaces that prioritise the wellbeing of every employee. Attendees can anticipate a thought-provoking session, kicking off with a talk from Helen McNicholas, Senior Relationships Manager at MQ Mental Health Research, the UK’s biggest mental health research charity and The Lord Mayor’s Appeal charity partner.

To create a healthy city, we must end the stigma around mental health in the workplace The Lord Mayor of the City of London, Alderman Michael Mainelli

Delving into the positive impact of daily exercise on mental health and exploring the relationship between long-term physical health and mental health conditions, the goal is to equip participants with a comprehensive understanding of links between mental and physical health from all angles.

The Lord Mayor of the City of London Alderman Michael Mainelli says, “To create a healthy city, we must end the stigma around mental health in the workplace. I’d encourage everyone in the Square Mile to register for our Wellbeing Workshop hosted at Mansion House and be at the forefront of shaping a workplace where mental and physical wellbeing are paramount. This event promises to be a catalyst for creating healthier, happier, and more connected professional environments. We hope to see our City colleagues there.”

Workshop attendees will be invited to hear personal stories from individuals navigating long-term physical health conditions. Hoping to shed light on the intricate ways in which these conditions impact mental health, it will lay the groundwork for panel discussions on effective organisational support. Representatives from byrne.dean, TP ICAP and Hogan Lovells will also share insights into strategies for introducing daily exercise and movement initiatives that promote positive mental and physical wellbeing in the workplace.

Giving businesses the chance to take part in a roundtable reflection, attendees will be able to contribute to a range of discussion points. This will offer an opportunity to exchange ideas with other City organisations on what they already offer in terms of organisational wellbeing support and how to build on it. There will also be a chance to check in on City-wide plans for Mental Health Awareness Week 2024.

As the event concludes, attendees will have the chance to network with colleagues and City professionals committed to shaping psychologically safe workplaces. The session will strive to connect individuals who share a common goal of prioritizing employee wellbeing in organizational priorities.

Helen McNicholas, Senior Relationships Manager at MQ Mental Health Research says, “To me, a psychologically safe workplace is about trust – in the organisation and in the people around you – and about feeling supported and empowered in speaking up and sharing. We’re thrilled to share the platform with This is Me to discuss the links between physical and mental health and how to enact positive change in the City.”

Part of The Lord Mayor’s Appeal thought leadership initiatives, This is Me is committed to changing attitudes around mental health and strives to create healthier and more inclusive workplaces by reducing stigma, dispelling myths and improving employee wellbeing for good.

In 2023, 73% of the City organisations that participated in This is Me events or engaged with This is Me activities said that it helped employees speak more freely about mental health. 82% of City businesses reported senior level buy in around the need to support mental health.

Jodie Hill, Founder of Thrive Law and Chairperson This is Me says, “Reducing stigma in the workplace takes a few different things. This is Me is helpful because you are getting leaders to share their stories and then that trickles down into organisations.”

Aiming to create a Better City for All that is Inclusive, Healthy, Skilled and Fair, The Lord Mayor’s Appeal’s thought leadership initiatives Power of Inclusion, We Can Be and City Giving Day combine with This is Me to offer learning, development, and engagement opportunities for employees across the Square Mile.

To register for the free Healthy Workplace Wellbeing Workshop on February 21 please visit thelordmayorsappeal.org/wellbeing-workshop/ or email thisisme@thelordmayorsappeal.org