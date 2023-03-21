Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Learn about Mental Health with the UK’s Biggest Mental Health Research Charity

Taking place this Friday March 24th from 12.30pm–1.30pm, The Lord Mayor’s Appeal is teaming up with their newest charity partner MQ Mental Health Research to host a free ‘Lunch & Learn’ webinar. Designed to target professionals from the City and beyond on their lunch break, the informative session will give an insight into MQ’s work as the UK’s leading mental health research charity and be led by MQ Mental Health Research CEO, Lea Milligan.

The one-hour session will focus on corporate volunteering opportunities – highlighting how businesses can engage and develop employees individually while amplifying their wider social impact by increasing company-wide awareness of mental health in the workplace. It will also give participants a wider understanding of MQ’s work with The Lord Mayor’s Appeal, shining a light on mental health illnesses so they can be effectively treated and eventually prevented, and the different ways corporate businesses in the City and beyond can get involved.

Lea Mulligan CEO MQ Mental Health Research

As well as The Lord Mayor’s Appeal team, Lea Milligan will be joined by two guest speakers, Dr Ruchika Gajwani, MQ Mental Health Research Fellows Awardee – an investigative researcher working on a new intervention for young people living with Borderline Personality Disorder and a fantastic speaker on the wider topic of mental health research; and James Downs, MQ Lived Experience Ambassador – a mental health campaigner, peer researcher and expert by experience in eating disorders. Hoping to share his knowledge on how to develop collaboration across a range of professional and personal perspectives, James holds various roles at the Royal College of Psychiatrists, NHS England, and a number of Universities and charities. He is also and a yoga and barre teacher; and has written extensively about his own experiences with the hope that those who read his work find comfort, affirmation and hope.

The Lord Mayor’s Appeal’s strategic aim is to create a Better City for All that is inclusive, healthy, skilled and fair. Delivering an impact in the City that transforms lives through those four key pillars, The Appeal’s thought leadership initiatives Power of Inclusion, This is Me, We Can Be and City Giving Day offer learning, development and engagement opportunities for employees across the Square Mile. The Lord Mayor’s Appeal team will join the webinar to help shine a light on their partner charity MQ’s work but also to share their own knowledge of working alongside corporate partners in the City to facilitate understanding and conversations around mental health to help end the stigma and facilitate change.

Open to anyone interested in the subject, the 60-minute educational webinar will take place on Zoom on Friday 24th March. It will share the work taking place by MQ Mental Health Research aided by supporters like The Lord Mayor’s Appeal, dive into research findings around mental health and wellbeing, lived experience of mental illnesses, cover the future of mental health research and include a live Q&A session.

Register for the Lunch & Learn webinar with MQ Mental Health Research here