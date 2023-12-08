Impact A.M. Awards: Meet the shortlist ahead of Tuesday’s gala evening

The inaugural Impact AM ESG Awards, a celebration of the remarkable strides in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) landscape, are coming next week on Tuesday 12 December.

Just as the City A.M. Awards hailed resilience, innovation, and adaptability, our awards recognize those forging a path to a sustainable future. In a world awash with greenwashing and confusion, we’re honoring authentic changemakers.

With categories ranging from Start-Up of the Year to ESG Industry Leader of the Year, we’re spotlighting diverse contributions. Join us as we gather ESG’s foremost thinkers to address challenges and pave the way for meaningful solutions. The ESG agenda is at a crossroads, and together, we’ll navigate it toward genuine progress.

Zumo Omnevue Tandem

Investec Tide Starling

Reuse Box Virgin Media O2 PwC

Volution VC LGIM Schroders Green Coat Capital

Mastercard Google Morgan Stanley

Tide Greenworks Renaisi

Future Plus Integrum Zumo

Addidat Novatus Global PA Consulting

Romco Safi Recycleye

Metrikus Future Plus Omnevue

Eleni Polychroniadou Amanda and Katie McCourt Joel Blake OBE