Impact A.M. Awards: Meet the shortlist ahead of Tuesday’s gala evening

By:

The inaugural Impact AM ESG Awards, a celebration of the remarkable strides in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) landscape, are coming next week on Tuesday 12 December.

Just as the City A.M. Awards hailed resilience, innovation, and adaptability, our awards recognize those forging a path to a sustainable future. In a world awash with greenwashing and confusion, we’re honoring authentic changemakers.

With categories ranging from Start-Up of the Year to ESG Industry Leader of the Year, we’re spotlighting diverse contributions. Join us as we gather ESG’s foremost thinkers to address challenges and pave the way for meaningful solutions. The ESG agenda is at a crossroads, and together, we’ll navigate it toward genuine progress.

Start-up of the year sponsored by Innovate Finance

Zumo
Omnevue
Tandem

Bank of the Year sponsored by Needi

Investec
Tide
Starling

Business of the Year sponsored by Progress Together

Reuse Box
Virgin Media O2
PwC

Investor of the Year sponsored by Clear.Bank

Volution VC
LGIM
Schroders Green Coat Capital

Employee Engagement & Wellbeing Award sponsored by Zumo

Mastercard
Google
Morgan Stanley

ESG Education and Advisory Award sponsored by Forge

Tide
Greenworks
Renaisi

ESG Software as a Service Platform Award sponsored by Volution

Future Plus
Integrum
Zumo

ESG Advisory Service of the Year Award sponsored by Metrikus

Addidat
Novatus Global
PA Consulting

ESG Waste Reduction and Minimisation Award sponsored by FuturePlus

Romco
Safi
Recycleye

Tech innovation in ESG Award sponsored by the London Stock Exchange

Metrikus
Future Plus
Omnevue

ESG Entrepreneur of the Year Award sponsored by Tide

Eleni Polychroniadou
Amanda and Katie McCourt
Joel Blake OBE

ESG Industry leader of the Year sponsored by Aon

Julia Hoggett
Tessa Clarke Olio
John McCalla-Leacy

