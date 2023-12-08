Impact A.M. Awards: Meet the shortlist ahead of Tuesday’s gala evening
The inaugural Impact AM ESG Awards, a celebration of the remarkable strides in the environmental, social, and governance (ESG) landscape, are coming next week on Tuesday 12 December.
Just as the City A.M. Awards hailed resilience, innovation, and adaptability, our awards recognize those forging a path to a sustainable future. In a world awash with greenwashing and confusion, we’re honoring authentic changemakers.
With categories ranging from Start-Up of the Year to ESG Industry Leader of the Year, we’re spotlighting diverse contributions. Join us as we gather ESG’s foremost thinkers to address challenges and pave the way for meaningful solutions. The ESG agenda is at a crossroads, and together, we’ll navigate it toward genuine progress.
Start-up of the year sponsored by Innovate Finance
|Zumo
|Omnevue
|Tandem
Bank of the Year sponsored by Needi
|Investec
|Tide
|Starling
Business of the Year sponsored by Progress Together
|Reuse Box
|Virgin Media O2
|PwC
Investor of the Year sponsored by Clear.Bank
|Volution VC
|LGIM
|Schroders Green Coat Capital
Employee Engagement & Wellbeing Award sponsored by Zumo
|Mastercard
|Morgan Stanley
ESG Education and Advisory Award sponsored by Forge
|Tide
|Greenworks
|Renaisi
ESG Software as a Service Platform Award sponsored by Volution
|Future Plus
|Integrum
|Zumo
ESG Advisory Service of the Year Award sponsored by Metrikus
|Addidat
|Novatus Global
|PA Consulting
ESG Waste Reduction and Minimisation Award sponsored by FuturePlus
|Romco
|Safi
|Recycleye
Tech innovation in ESG Award sponsored by the London Stock Exchange
|Metrikus
|Future Plus
|Omnevue
ESG Entrepreneur of the Year Award sponsored by Tide
|Eleni Polychroniadou
|Amanda and Katie McCourt
|Joel Blake OBE
ESG Industry leader of the Year sponsored by Aon
|Julia Hoggett
|Tessa Clarke Olio
|John McCalla-Leacy