Cádiz, the place to be, the place to invest

Thomas Jefferson once said: “If you want something you have never had, you must do something you have never done.” This phrase perfectly describes the spirit of the proposal we introduced from the region of Cádiz to the European and global business and investment world on November 28th at the international launch event of the initiative in London.

Cádiz Investment Hub is an initiative born from public-private collaboration, fully funded by the Regional Council of Cádiz, with the aim of promoting the opportunities that the region of Cádiz, in the south of Spain in Andalusia, offers to investors and for business development projects.

The region has been one of the main poles of attraction for industrial companies for many years and has always stood out for its activity in the naval industry, aerospace, and energy sectors. Currently, in addition to a developed industrial sector, the region of Cádiz offers significant investment opportunities focused on developing sustainable activities such as wind energy, green hydrogen, and the blue economy and all the activities it involves.

What differentiates Cadiz from other investment destinations?

We are aware of the challenges and competition of the global market, but we also know the competitive advantages that the region of Cádiz offers to companies and investors. First, the region is the gateway to the Mediterranean, a meeting point between Europe and Africa, and the main entry to America. All these characteristics provide a strategic geolocation to the region with access to global business and commercial opportunities.

Moreover, the industrialisation and leadership of the region in strategic sectors is also a relevant element, especially in the naval sector and the aerospace industry and in the field of growing renewable energies, with innovative projects and cutting-edge projects such as the green hydrogen hub, which is a European benchmark, but also in the blue economy industry, the agroindustry and tourism.

Furthermore, the region has advanced public services of the highest level and an educational offer that enables the development of the necessary talent to continue boosting the region’s economic ecosystem.

What benefits does the region of Cadiz offer to investors?

The benefits are clear. Cádiz Investment Hub has the capacity to offer and coordinate access to different economic and tax incentive programs for companies and investors, generating the optimal conditions for investment and providing strategic support for their establishment in the region.

This collaboration between public institutions and the private sector, as well as the access to incentives, aid, and strategic subsidies, is already a reality enjoyed today by international companies such as Airbus, Maersk, Acerinox, and many others.

Main investment opportunities in the region of Cadiz?

The region of Cadiz has a developed and competitive industrial sector, in which the naval industry and the aerospace sector stand out above all due to their high levels of specialization and export capacity. In the case of the aerospace sector, the region has almost 100 years of activity, more than 25 companies specializing in aerospace activities, and has been present in all the major European aerospace projects.

Additionally, the region is prepared for future trends in areas such as the blue economy and renewable energies thanks to its exceptional geographic location with ideal climatic conditions and connectivity that promotes and facilitates mobility between its different territories. Precisely for all these reasons, the region of Cadiz presents significant opportunities for investors and is an ideal destination for sectors such as the blue economy and renewable energy projects.

Regarding the blue economy sector, Spain and particularly Cádiz have great potential thanks to the climatic conditions it offers and its geographical location, but also given the high presence of global driving companies in the naval sector and in activities associated with the industry.

On the other hand, Cadiz has always stood out for offering great opportunities for energy companies. Nowadays, with new technologies and energy sources such as green hydrogen or wind energy, the region is even better positioned in the international competitive arena for projects of this type.

What can we expect from the region of Cádiz in terms of investment in the future?

The region of Cádiz present itself to the investment world showing a thriving economic reality that is growing above the Spanish average with an increase in foreign investment in the last five years, particularly from the United Kingdom, among other reasons due to the solid tourist demand, the significant investments in infrastructures made by the province and its capacity to attract new companies.

Similarly, this introduction focuses on the differential aspects that make the region of Cádiz a strategic hub for investment (exceptional location, strategic support for investors, developed industrial sector, life quality). Moreover, the region is working closely with potential investors providing them all the necessary information to understand why Cadiz is a strategic hub for investment and to support them in the different stages of investment (identification and facilitation of contacts, strategic support and accompaniment, assistance in business development, among others).

Cádiz: the place to be, the place to invest.

If you want more information about Cádiz Investment Hub, visit www.cadizinvest.com