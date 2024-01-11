Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Ethos Ventures Group CEO message for 2024

By Hasan Raza

In the face of a turbulent year marked by elections, war on two continents, and the aftermath of inflationary pressures, the economic landscape may appear uncertain in 2024. However, amidst the chaos, some things will remain constant in a number of economies across the world, not least the UK: people will continue to strive to secure first homes, plan for their children’s financial futures, and build a nest egg for when they retire. These fundamental aspirations have not waned despite the challenges we face as a society.

In a world where consumers wield unprecedented power of choice, the demand for financial institutions to align with ethical values has never been stronger. The marketplace is crowded, and people are discerning in their choices. As we stand at the intersection of innovation and ethical responsibility, companies are compelled not just to innovate or perish but to become beacons of ethical conduct.

This brings me to the excitement I feel for Ethos Ventures in 2024. We have recently submitted our application for a UK banking license, a pivotal step in our mission to establish a Shariah-compliant ethical bank here in the UK. Beyond national borders, we are exploring opportunities to extend our financial services internationally. The expansion of our team across all facets of our operations signifies our commitment to meeting the growing demand for ethical finance solutions.

Ethos Ventures is more than a fintech startup; it is a labour of love driven by a profound belief in the transformative power of ethical financial services. In the year ahead, we aim to make substantial progress in helping individuals fulfill their dreams of homeownership, plan for their futures, and achieve their financial goals – while ensuring they do not need to compromise on their principles. This commitment is deeply embedded in our ethos, and we are poised to make a lasting impact on the lives of our clients.

What we believe sets Ethos apart is our unwavering dedication to an ethical framework. In a world where trust in financial institutions is often fragile, our adherence to Shariah-compliant principles provides a solid foundation for building enduring relationships with consumers. We understand that financial decisions carry significant moral weight, and by offering ethical financial products, we empower our clients to align their values with their financial choices.

The journey of Ethos Ventures is not just a business venture; it is a holistic approach to redefining the financial industry. We saw this as we agreed partnerships with UN Habitat and the SCCF in 2023 – working with them to provide the pragmatic solutions and ethical finance required to fund the most complex urban infrastructure projects globally. As we navigate the challenges that 2024 may bring, we are confident that our commitment to ethical finance will resonate with individuals, businesses, and families seeking a trustworthy partner in their financial journey.

This year is a pivotal moment for Ethos Ventures, and we invite you to watch this space as we embark on a journey to do our bit in the revolutionising of the financial sector. Our vision goes beyond profit margins; it encompasses a future where financial institutions prioritise ethical conduct, empowering individuals to make meaningful choices that align with their values.