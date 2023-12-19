Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

SIGWATCH 2023 Campaigning Wrap Up: A Snapshot of Activism and Corporate Impact

As we close the chapter on 2023, let’s take a concise look at the key highlights from SIGWATCH’s analysis of global activism and corporate scrutiny. This summary, designed to complement an embedded PDF featuring detailed data analytics, encapsulates the trends and dynamics that defined the year.

Energy Industry Takes Centre Stage

The “Most Criticized Organizations by Activists Globally 2023” spotlight energy industry giants, with TotalEnergies retaining its position as the most criticized organization. Notably, the top ten features companies with increased targeting levels compared to the previous year. Criticism is notably concentrated around the East Africa Crude Oil Pipeline, impacting TotalEnergies, Chinese National Offshore Oil Corporation, Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation, and Uganda National Oil Company. ConocoPhillips makes its debut due to its Willow oil drilling project.

A Decade-Long Shift

Examining the trends, all organisations in the top ten have weathered significant criticism for at least three consecutive years. A noteworthy shift occurred post-2018, with the top ten transitioning from diverse industries to dominance by energy companies. This decade-long trend underscores a steady rise in activism against fossil fuels.

Activists’ Climate Change Focus

Activist criticism converges around oil, gas, coal, and climate change, emphasising the urgent need to address fossil fuel contributions. The year witnessed heightened demands for state action on climate change, particularly in anticipation of COP28. Financial institutions face intensified criticism for carbon-intensive investments, reaching a peak in March 2023. Concerns about industry influence, both at COP28 and in EU pesticide and GMO regulation, fuel calls for stricter regulations.

From Criticism to Praise

In a balanced narrative, SIGWATCH acknowledges the “Most Praised Organisations by Activists Globally 2023.” Kering / PPR, a French luxury goods corporation, claims the top spot, displacing the World Bank Group from its 2022 position. The World Bank Group, despite criticism, receives praise for its commitments to combat climate change.



Nike and Danone earn commendations for their strides in animal rights, while Danone’s efforts extend to methane emissions reduction and supply chain sustainability. Financial institutions like Generali, Swiss Re, Allianz, AXA, and Munich Re receive acclaim for their fossil fuel exclusion policies, notably for refusing coverage to the contentious EACOP project. BNP Paribas stands out for its decisions not to finance specific fossil fuel projects and its commitment to Indigenous rights.

Looking Forward

As we reflect on 2023, this summary underscores the year’s activism landscape, providing a foundation for the detailed data analytics embedded in the accompanying PDF. The evolving dynamics of corporate scrutiny demand a proactive approach from businesses, urging transparency, responsibility, and sustainable practices.

As we navigate the future, the intersection of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) issues will continue shaping corporate reputations, making this an essential consideration for businesses worldwide.

