ABOUT SIGWATCH

Headquartered in London, SIGWATCH is a leading consultancy and data provider on global activism, working with major companies, investors, and professional advisors. Our expert knowledge of activist campaigning issues, policy, and discourse helps to bridge the gap between business and civil society and supports responsible business practices. SIGWATCH’S proprietary techniques for tracking activist issues and campaigns enable us to predict the future of ESG risk and identify upcoming trends in public opinion so businesses can prepare and adapt with confidence. We work with clients from sectors as varied as mining, energy, food, and consumer electronics.

We are a small team of policy, legal and activism experts committed to helping responsible businesses meaningfully engage with NGOs and activists, and the issues they are most concerned about. We are ahead of the curve when it comes to emerging issues and can tailor solutions for different needs with a variety of offerings executed with precision.

While our focus so far has been on strengthening our database subscription services and delivering solutions to existing clients, we also want to grow our consultancy offerings and concentrate on providing high-quality research and analysis to new clients in new markets. We want to be known as the foremost experts on activist campaigning and its effect on business and governments. We would like to leverage the fact that we are a small team and highlight how customers can expect prompt service, attention to detail and high-quality analysis.