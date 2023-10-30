City AM ESG Impact Campaign Welcomes New Partner SIGWATCH, Amplifying its Commitment to Activism.

The City AM Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Impact Campaign is excited to announce a new addition to its influential partner network. This partnership with SIGWATCH, a data provider and consultancy specialising in activism and NGO behaviour reinforces the campaign’s commitment to addressing key issues of concern to businesses and governments, ranging from sustainability and animal rights to corporate social responsibility and civil liberties.

Charlotte Moore, Managing Director at Sigwatch expressed the following,”We are excited to partner with City AM in their ESG Impact Campaign. We find that NGOs at all levels are a key driver of constructive progress towards corporate sustainability goals and believe it is vital that businesses engage with activism in a constructive, open-minded way. So, we’re looking forward to a meaningful partnership in the coming months.”

At the heart of the City AM ESG Impact Campaign is a strong belief in the power of activism as a driver of significant change. The campaign harnesses this power, fostering dialogue between businesses and activist movements and encouraging organisations to view these groups as collaborators, not adversaries.

The campaign’s team, enthusiastically welcomes the new partner: “We are delighted to welcome our newest partner into our fold. Their commitment to these vital causes reinforces the necessity of our work and highlights the potential for growth within their sector. At City AM & The ESG Impact Campaign, we believe that constructive, open-minded engagement with activist movements is the key to promoting responsible business practices”

Responsible businesses must engage with activism. Our expert knowledge of activist campaigning issues, policy, and discourse helps to bridge the gap between business and civil society and supports responsible business practices.

This partnership signifies not just an alliance, but a step forward in our shared commitment to creating a more sustainable, equitable world and The City AM ESG Impact Campaign, supported by SIGWATCH, continues to offer expert insights into activist campaigning, policy, and discourse.

The campaign’s mission is to bridge the gap between businesses and civil society, making it easier for companies to engage responsibly and effectively with activists. Our partners and subscribers will undoubtedly benefit from the wealth of knowledge and support SIGWATCH can offer as they navigate the complexities of these issues.

As the City AM ESG Impact Campaign continues to grow, we look forward to the positive change this new partnership will bring. Together, we are building a more sustainable future and championing the role of activism in achieving this goal.

