Power and Potential – gender and generational dynamics across ASEAN

Recorded live at the Women in Payments ASEAN Symposium, in Singapore on 25 October 2023, with senior leaders, rising stars and industry experts from across the ASEAN region in attendance. Our host Julia Streets is joined by Danielle Sharpe, Chief of Staff to the Global Head of Transaction Banking for Standard Chartered Bank, Sanjeev Chatrath, Partner, Financial Services & Asia Pacific Payments Leader at EY and Kristy Duncan, Founder and CEO of Women in Payments. The panel discussion explores trends and developments across the ASEAN region, gender dynamics, the power and potential of intersectionality, and the importance and influence of male allyship.

