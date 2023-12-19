Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Tech in Ghana: Increasing talent through education and consumer need

As we continue our international conversations, in this episode we look to Ghana. Host Julia Streets is joined by Darryl Koku Mawutor Abraham, the Growth Director in Africa of Taptap Send and Kingsley Abrokwah, Chief Enabler and Chief Executive Officer of Kudigo. Together they discuss how tech is providing payment solutions across the continent by a generation of early adopters. They share their thoughts and insights on different aspects of diversity across the Diaspora, how tech is being immersed in the education system, and how this could develop talent to fulfil the talent pipeline outside of Africa.

