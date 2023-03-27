Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Patriarchy, privilege and perspective: Male identity and the future of work

In this episode, host Julia Streets is joined by David Goldenkranz, Educator, DEI Facilitator, Coach and Consultant and Simeon Greaves, Wealth Manager at Coutts. Together they talk about leadership and where the power lies. In parallel, they discuss intersectionality through the lens of race and sexual orientation; self-identification and ways to create safe spaces within the workplace. They address the role of men and the future of work, the direction we are heading without male allies, a greater gender balance and a more inclusive workforce.

