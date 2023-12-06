The Peasants review: incredible animation from the Loving Vincent team

The Peasants looks beautiful, but its style sometimes jars with the story

The Peasants review and star rating: ★★★

The directors of the incredible Loving Vincent are back with a fresh drama created in a similar fashion. The Peasants, an adaptation of the novel by Władysław Reymont, was made using painted animation – each frame is literally a hand painted work of art based on pre-shot performances.

Kamila Urzędowska plays Jagna, a young woman determined to establish herself in a deeply traditional 19th Century Polish village. She is attracted to various men within the village, and is resistant to conform, which puts her on a dangerous path.

Any discussion of the film needs to be divided into two parts – the animation and the storytelling. With Loving Vincent, the deeply personal story somehow suited the animation technique. Here, the reason for the animation is less obvious, although no less spectacular.

The labour-intensive process of the animation will fill even the most cynical viewer with awe, wondering just how the creatives achieved it. The portrayal of traditional celebrations, landscapes, and communities is a wonder to behold.

But the harshness of many of the scenes – this is a hard-going tale about a woman suffering at the hands of brutal patriarchy – is in direct contrast with the beauty of how they are presented. And the amount of material covered in two hours means the whole package can be a dizzying experience.

Nevertheless, The Peasants will be of interest to any animation enthusiast, particularly those curious

to see how far the medium can be taken.

The Peasants is in cinemas from 8 December

Read more: Mrs Doubtfire musical, review: As funny and heart-warming as the movie

Read more: Wonka review: Timothee Chalamet touts his golden ticket