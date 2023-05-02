Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Is Justice the new DE&I: Has the diversity discussion evolved?

In this episode, host Julia Streets is joined by Dorien Nuñez, Speaker, Author, Researcher, Consultant and Principal and Co-Founder of The OMNIResearch Group and Paris Prince, Director – Justice, Equity, Diversity & Inclusion for The Intentional Endowments Network.

Both from the United States, Dorien shares his experience of five decades on Wall Street and together they chart the changes through diversity, equity and inclusion. They explore furthering the ESG debate within financial services and make fascinating comparisons between the US and the UK. Paris takes the diversity discussion to new bounds with his views on JEDI and both offer listeners practical suggestions to drive real change.

