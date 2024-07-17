King’s Speech: Criminal justice system in focus as Starmer promises to put victims first

Photo by James Eades

At the heart of Labour’s plan to “take back our streets” is four Bills targeting reforms to the criminal justice system including reducing delays in the criminal courts.

The government said it was promised “to deliver a justice system that puts the needs of victims first” which sees the Victims, Courts and Public Protection Bill named in the King’s Speech.

The Bill will include measures such as reducing delays in the courts system by allowing Associate Prosecutors to work on appropriate cases. While rape cases will be fast-track to specialist courts at every Crown Court.

The Bill strengthen powers for the Victims’ Commissioner to ensure that they are empowered to hold the system to account for the needs of victims not being met.

While offenders will now be required to attend their sentencing hearings in order for victims and their families the ability to see criminals face the consequences of their actions.

“Legislation will be brought forward to … strengthen support for victims,” King Charles stated.

This comes after last week the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) announced its emergency plans to free up prison spaces in order to tackle the issue of overcrowding. The government has expanded the early release scheme which allows certain people who served 50 per cent of their prison time to be released early. Under the new plans, this will come down to 40 per cent, however it won’t be for everyone.

Today, the government also revealed the introduction of the Crime and Policing Bill with the aim to “halving serious violence” while also increasing “confidence in policing and the criminal justice system”.

This Bill will set out early measures with strong action to tackle knife crime and violence against women and girls.

The Crime and Policing Bill will see a stronger and specialist response to violence against women and girls. The new laws will ensure the police have the capability to respond robustly to domestic abuse, rape and other sexual offences, while strengthen the law to improve the police response to spiking cases.

While a higher policing standards will be brought in which includes expanded powers of HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services to intervene in failing police forces.

There will be a crackdown on anti social behaviour with the introduction of a new respect orders to tackle persistent adult offenders, which will fast-track Public Spaces Protection Orders to make it quicker and easier to clamp down on rapid escalations in street drinking.

The King explained that “legislation will be brought forward to strengthen community policing, give the police greater powers to deal with anti social behaviour.”

Commenting on the news, Mary Prior KC, vice chair of the Criminal Bar Association said: “We are grateful that there is an acknowledgement that the criminal justice system needs to change. There must be a fairer and more just society where all those accused of crime and importantly the victims of crime can have faith that the criminal justice system will provide a fair trial within six months.”

She noted that “the time has come for the criminal justice system to be treated with the respect it deserves, with a ring-fenced budget which is substantially increased to enable this new government and future governments to protect this vitally important system.”

“Unless we invest in the justice system, then those who work within it will turn away from it and do other more financially rewarding and less stressful work,” she added.

While the Law Society president Nick Emmerson said: “The new UK government has set out an ambitious legislative plan and we are pleased to see the criminal justice system is on their agenda.”

“We hope the government will work proactively to protect and secure access to justice and make our justice system a source of pride again,” he added,