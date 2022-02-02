Ministry of Justice to move 2,000 jobs out of London by 2030

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) is set to move 2,000 jobs out of London by 2030, by setting up seven new regional offices.

The plan to open seven new offices in Leeds, Liverpool, Nottingham, South Tyneside, Cardiff, Ipswich and Brighton, comes as part of government plans to “level up” the country and tackle regional inequality.

The MoJ said that 500 of the jobs will be moved to Wales.

Justice minister, Dominic Raab said: “By having more of our staff based outside London we can recruit the best people wherever they live so that the justice system benefits from more diverse backgrounds, outlooks and experience.”

The shift will mainly focus on moving finance, human resources, and digital roles out of London.

The MoJ’s push to move jobs out of London come as the government plans to shift 22,000 public sector jobs out of the capital by 2030.

The MoJ said moving out of London will also allow for larger offices and allow for a more representative workforce.

Steve Barclay, chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said the move will help bring “more opportunities and decision-making closer to the communities we serve.”