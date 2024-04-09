London-based accountancy firms BKL and Wilson Wright have merged

North London-based accountancy firm BKL and City-based accountancy firm, Wilson Wright have merged together to create a £46m revenue firm.

Both firms specialised in SMEs, entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals by providing specialist accountancy, tax and business advisory services.

The announcement of the merger explained that the firms “have a long history of working together” and that it was “the right time to capitalise on the opportunities this provides” for the businesses to come together.

The firms merged on 2 April and will have two bases in London: BKL’s office in North London and Wilson Wright’s office in Central London. Together they will have a team of over 400 people, including 39 partners, and a combined turnover of £46m.

BKL has been on an ambitious growth path since private equity investors CBPE invested in BKL last April.

The North London firm also completed three mergers in addition in the past year, including, chartered accountants Landau Baker, virtual finance team specialists CFPro and chartered accountants Alan Heywood and Company.

Commenting on the new merger, Lee Brook, BKL’s CEO said: “This is a significant next step for both our businesses. I’m looking forward to everything we’ll achieve together as we continue investing in our people and our clients.”

Additionally, Adam Cramer, Wilson Wright’s managing director, explained that the firm had “been exploring the best way to continue to develop and future-proof our business so that we can further enhance our client offering”.

“We have known BKL for many years, and we share their ambitions for the future. Their purpose, drive, and desire to ensure they remain a responsible employer resonate strongly with us,” he added.