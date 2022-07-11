Professional services network Xeinadin buys up Doncaster accounting firm Smith Craven

(Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

London headquartered professional services firm Xeinadin has acquired Doncaster based accountancy firm Smith Craven.

Xeinadin, which was formed through coming together of more than 100 independent accountancy firms throughout the UK and Ireland in 2019, has absorbed Smith Craven into its network, after first investing in the firm earlier this year.

First established in 1928, Smith Craven is now one of the North of England’s largest accounting firms, with offices in Doncaster, Sheffield, Worksop, and Chesterfield.

Smith Craven’s 54 staff will now join Xeinadin’s 1,600 employees under the professional services firm’s Manchester office.

The deal comes as Xeinadin pushes forwards with efforts to create a coalition of professional services companies that are able to compete with the UK’s leading, mid-sized accounting firms.

Smith Craven partner Kelvin Fitton said: “Xeinadin is an ambitious and innovative group in the UK and Ireland professional services landscape and one which we are excited to be joining.”

“Being part of the group will give our clients access to even greater resources and expertise, whilst enabling us to continue providing the local and personalized service which we pride ourselves on.”