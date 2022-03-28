City A.M. Awards 2022: Accountancy Firm of the Year

The City is back, and so are the City A.M. Awards, recognising the best of the Square Mile, Canary Wharf and London’s business community – which has shown shown resilience, innovation and adaptability like never before over the past year. We’re delighted to host what will be a wonderful celebration of the capital’s rebound, but we need your nominations to do it. After months of uncertainty, it’s time to look forward – and say well done to those who came to the fore in the most difficult of circumstances.

Planting the beans of growth

The UK’s biggest beancounters had another tough year with public and political scrutiny mounting all the time. Amid that uncertainty there is plenty for the sector to be proud of, however, not least with the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic continuing to present ever-more complex balance sheets.

Tilney Smith & Williamson Soon to be renamed Evelyn Partners, the merged firm represents a new kind of professional services firm with a host of services under one roof – and name. Organic growth in 2021 is expected to continue as the firm becomes one of the Square Mile’s new powerhouses.

RSM Having a new CEO start and appointing a new leadership team and board in April 2020 could have gone very badly indeed, with uncertainty thanks to the pandemic reigning supreme. But RSM’s new top team appear to have steered the audit and accountancy firm into calmer seas with a host of positive numbers and some big client wins.

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP Never far from the headlines, pwc continued to serve clients far and wide in 2021. Taking the lead on climate and green issues, the firm has also doubled down on cyber security preparedness as it looks to get match-fit for the new business world. Profit continued a very healthy northward march despite global economic headwinds.

PKF International Limited The PKF network was buzzing in 2021 with a host of corporate transactions providing a welcome boost for the London-headquarterd outfit. The strength of the cross-border network gave it a natural advantage in international deals. The move to add Smith Cooper to the ranks has made it an increasingly large player.

Grant Thornton International Record revenues in 2021 gave plenty to smile about at London-headquartered Grant Thornton as the firm sought to put some past dalliances with the front pages behind it. The firm’s thought leadership work on the economic outlook continues to impress.

