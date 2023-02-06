Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Special Youth Takeover Episode: Perception, Pathways and Progress within financial services

We kick start Series 15 with a special Youth takeover episode. Host Julia Streets is joined by Chloe, Sirad, Megan and Harrison all of whom work as Young Consultants with the organisation Participation People. They share their perceptions of financial services and what we need to do as an industry to attract and portray financial services in an attractive light. They also highlight the value and importance of representation and inclusion as we market our products and services and the group talks about career opportunities and the barriers young people from different backgrounds believe they may face. It’s a really insightful discussion and they offer lots of ideas to inspire the industry, one of which is a clear call for financial education. Finally, the young people turn the tables and ask Julia some questions!

