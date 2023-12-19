Partner Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Focus on Antisemitism: Prejudice, Perception and the Purpose for Change

In our first episode of Series 16, we begin with a special extended episode focusing on antisemitism, the ‘oldest form of hatred in the world’. Host Julia Streets is joined by Gideon Falter, Chief Executive of Campaign Against Antisemitism and national newspaper Journalist, Nicole Lampert. Together they chart the rise of antisemitism and the exclusion of Jewish people in the diversity discussion. They discuss how to provide both practical support and demonstrate inclusion for Jewish people within the workplace, and the power and importance of networks and allies.

