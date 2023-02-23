Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Accessibility, Customer Focus and Inclusivity: Refreshing disability strategies

In this episode, host Julia Streets is joined by Toby Mildon, Diversity & Inclusion Architect and founder of Mildon, a consultancy and advisory business, and Johnny Timpson OBE, principal of Johnny Timpson Consulting and Non-Executive Chair of specialist military insurance brokerage Absolute Military. Together they discuss ways to improve access to financial products, resources and services and discuss the financial health of many people living with disabilities. They address how inclusivity on boards, changes in culture and inclusive language can bring about wide-reaching transformation. Lastly, they focus on the value of embracing intersectionality to enhance the diversity discussion and ultimately drive greater inclusion.

